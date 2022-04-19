Major Durham Filing Delivers Another Gut Punch to the Russian Collusion Hoax

Okay, well, I stand corrected. I thought the next Durham filings would be spaced out—really spaced out. I’m talking many, MANY months in between. The probe has lasted over two years. It outlasted the Trump administration. It outlasted Attorney General William Barr. Luckily, Barr, who started the probe into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, made John Durham, the former US attorney heading the effort, a special counsel to ensure the Biden crew didn’t torpedo this critical investigation. There has been growing impatience regarding the speed of this probe. The wheels of justice spin slowly. Not long after Barr launched the effort did the Durham probe become a criminal investigation. In recent months, we know why. We have a Clinton lawyer supposedly caught red-handed lying to the FBI. We have Clinton lawyers allegedly hiring a tech firm to infiltrate the Trump White House servers. Both are crimes, the latter is a serious federal crime. Now, Durham’s latest filing shows that the CIA knew the Russian collusion narrative was a crock. That it was “user created” and not “technically plausible” (via Fox News):

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could be admissible at Sussmann's trial, which is scheduled to begin next month. Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI by saying he was not attending a meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually presenting the information on behalf of the HIllary Clinton campaign and a technology executive with whom he worked. Durham in February first revealed that the government would establish during trial that among the data "exploited" was domain name system (DNS) internet traffic pertaining to "a particular healthcare provider, Trump Tower, Donald Trump's Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP)." […] Durham's original indictment alleges Sussmann told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 — less than two months before the 2016 presidential election — he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and held a meeting where he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin. The indictment alleges that Sussmann lied in the meeting, "falsely stating to the general counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client."

Again, we still have a long way to go, but the probe is airing a lot of dirty laundry from Democrats, the Clinton camp, and the intelligence community. We knew the Clintons were corrupt. We knew the FBI was corrupt. The FBI knew the Steele Dossier was a Clinton campaign opposition research effort. They knew the origins and still used it to spy on Trump and his officials. They doctored the paperwork to illegally spy on Carter Page. This was an extensive and aggressive campaign conducted by the deep state and the political class to unravel the Trump presidency. It's no longer tin foil hat talk. It’s real. The government is out of control, especially the FBI and the Department of Justice. What will happen next? We’ll keep you updated.