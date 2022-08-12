FBI Gone Wild: Federal Agent Threatened Hunter Biden Laptop Repair Guy

The trail of corruption and abuse stretches the length of the Great Wall of China by this point. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is out of control. Has the Russian collusion hoax not exposed how far agents and employees at the Department of Justice will go to undermine a duly elected president? There was election interference in 2016 and 2020, but the source was domestic, not foreign. It wasn’t the Russians but those working in the J. Edgar Hoover Building. Trump being smeared as a Kremlin agent was the first salvo, but in 2020, the Hunter Biden laptop came out in October of that year—threatening Joe Biden’s election chances. The FBI ran interference by reportedly labeling any allegations stemming from Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinformation without a thorough review. The bureau has been doing this for months with regard to making sure nothing about Hunter becomes a national news story that could damage the Biden presidency.

The New York Post, which first obtained a copy of the hard drive and was censored by social media for their reports, now has a new story from the Delaware repairman whom the FBI allegedly threatened to keep quiet about this whole ordeal. Hunter had dropped off this device containing highly sensitive and, in some cases, pornographic material at this shop in Wilmington in April 2019 but never picked it up.

The computer repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, gave a copy of the drive to the FBI but also made copies, offering one to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, who then turned it over to The New York Post. Mr. Mac Isaac said he was left stunned by the encounter with the federal agents, wondering if they had just threatened him as they visited his business (via NY Post):

The computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop claims in a new book that an FBI agent threatened him to stay silent. John Paul Mac Isaac said two federal agents came to his Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del. in December 2019 to recoup the laptop following a subpoena, he details in his new book “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth.” The repairman, who had volunteered to hand the laptop over to the feds two months earlier, said the alleged threat came after he made a joke, telling them: “Hey, lads, I’ll remember to change your names when I write the book.” “Agent Wilson kept walking but Agent DeMeo paused and turned to face me,” Paul Mac writes of the encounter. Isaac said the agent then told him: “It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things.” The owner said he locked the door after the agents walked out, leaving him to “digest the encounter.” “Was I being paranoid, or had what the agent just told me been a direct threat, or at best a thinly veiled one?” he writes.

The New York Post has frequently been reporting about the nuggets that drop from their analysis of this hard drive which they can share on social media now that the 2020 election is over. Most of the intelligence community disregarded it as part of a potential Russian psychological operation, which was later proven false. The laptop is authentic. It’s not a Russian intelligence psyop which a host of us who aren’t Trump-deranged knew from the start. The NY Post was barred from posting anything on Twitter for days since they had uncovered the real October Surprise, which could damage Biden’s chances of winning the election.

The neo-Marxist warlords of Silicon Valley suffocated this story with a pillow, a move celebrated by their allies in the media. They were right about its impact. Some surveys had 17 percent of Biden voters declaring they would not have voted for Joe Biden if they knew about the alleged shady deals and potentially compromising government access arrangements hashed out by Hunter Biden.

With the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago over suspicions that he didn’t hand over all the records per the Presidential Records Act, we have another instance of DOJ overreach that’s more alarming. The home of a former president was raided over some menus, a cocktail napkin, and some maps. These items were turned over last winter, but doubts remained that Trump has given the National Archives everything, hence this federally approved ransacking. We learned yesterday evening that some of the items outlined in this search warrant involved documents containing nuclear secrets. Seriously?

The backstory regarding this search is just unbelievable. The FBI has no credibility anymore as they’re rightfully seen as the henchmen for the Democratic National Committee. This massive show of force was over honoring the mission statement of the National Archives, please? And now, there were nuke codes all over the place—this is a clown car that crashed the minute federal agents poured onto the Mar-a-Lago grounds. As Joel Pollack at Breitbart noted, if this is true, and the FBI waited 18 months to seize nuclear secrets to satisfy a political objective, that being stopping Trump from running in 2024, then everyone at the DOJ is incompetent and must be fired. Oh, and threatening civilians because they have damning information about the son of the guy they’re backing in a presidential election—also not good.