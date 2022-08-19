Mitch McConnell's 2022 Senate Election Remarks Will Probably Irk His Haters

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to be a grim reaper for the Democrats’ legislative agenda. Like any politician in Washington, he has his good days, like pushing through the core of the Trump agenda, especially when it came to judges, and then can blow that goodwill in a second. It was incredibly disappointing that McConnell got squishy after the January 6 riot, even mulling an offensive against the Trump base before polling forced him to move on from that fool’s errand. Right now, he’s hoping to regain the majority in the upper chamber, but he's not too high on that outcome. As we enter the final weeks of the 2022 cycle, Mr. McConnell seems resigned that he will remain the minority leader for another session, given that the Republicans have picked some candidates who don’t seem to be working out (via The Blaze):

McConnell suggested Thursday he believes the GOP will have a difficult time flipping the Senate, citing "candidate quality." "I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different, they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome," McConnell said. While it is not exactly clear what McConnell's "candidate quality" remark means, it most likely refers to various Republican nominees who may have a difficult time winning their elections. For example, many Republicans whom former President Donald Trump endorsed — J.D. Vance in Ohio, Blake Masters in Arizona, Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania — are struggling in the polls. If they lose their races, it will be difficult for Republicans to flip enough Senate seats to retake control of the Senate. […] "I think it's going to be very tight. We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when this Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly," McConnell said.

Herschel Walker could turn it around in Georgia if he only spoke about his storied football career. With college football season about to begin, the Heisman Trophy winner should channel his inner bulldog and focus on that until Election Day. I’m not kidding. If Walker sticks to football and goes to every home game for his alma mater, he could pull it out.

Yet, things look dismal in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Mehmet Oz went on vacation to Ireland and split time between Florida instead of campaigning. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman can’t speak in complete sentences following a stroke, so it’s a race devolving into a circus. Fetterman has a strong lead, which could get blown up with one disastrous debate performance.

For now, Mitch is an Eeyore, but there’s still time for things to turn for the better in the GOP’s quest to retake the upper chamber.

Last Note: Tucker Carlson torched the GOP leader for not wanting to govern. What say you?