Latest DOJ Leak Reveals a Specific Batch of Documents Sought by the FBI During Trump Raid

The Russian collusion hoax was a damaging, politically biased investigation aimed to hamstring the Trump presidency from governing efficiently. It was a total circus that did lasting damage to Trump and the credibility of the media and the Department of Justice. It showed the lengths these supposedly apolitical and professional government workers would go to sabotage a presidency because they didn’t like an election result. The ‘Deep State’ is real—it’s still a threat. As the 2024 election becomes visible on the horizon, these same diabolical agents who do the dirty work for their allies in the Democratic Party have fired warning shots by executing a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. This ransacking of the residence was done to threaten the former president not to run for the White House again.

Federal agents were searching for supposed documents that were lingering in the residence. Last winter, some 15 boxes were already returned to the National Archives, which suddenly became anal-retentive about the Trump documents and the Presidential Records Act. As we noted yesterday, Barack Obama reportedly has thousands of records missing. When are we conducting a ‘sack of Rome’ raid on his home?

The items on the checklist for the National Archives were some mementos of the Trump presidency, including dinner menus and a cocktail napkin—I’m not kidding. These items eventually led to the FBI raid since authorities were still suspicious that everything had not been retrieved from the home of the former president. Call it cocktail napkin-gate or what have you—but this federal presence at Mar-a-Lago was also looking for something else. The DOJ has been leaking like a sieve, with sources telling publications like The Washington Post that agents were scouring the domicile for—get this—classified nuclear information. Did the FBI think Mar-a-Lago had a nuclear weapons program? We’ve now entered the Hall of Fame status with regards to the silly season that’s engulfed the Justice Department (via WaPo):

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands. The people who described some of the material that agents were seeking spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. They did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation. Nor did they say if such documents were recovered as part of the search. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

Funny how the DOJ/FBI is leaking like sieve just hours after AG Garland told the nation about how professional and honorable the Department is. — Election Wizard ?????? (@ElectionWiz) August 12, 2022

"You're laughing. Trump's down there in Florida attempting to build his own nuclear arsenal and you're laughing?" pic.twitter.com/snHCEgZ5oc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2022

pic.twitter.com/2KmCWjQn4Y — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 12, 2022

By the Washington Post’s own logic in this article the DOJ either can’t keep track of super important nuclear documents & never knew they were missing or waited 18 months to suddenly need to order an immediate raid to get them back. Both are completely and utterly incompetent. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2022

I wish I got there first but kudos to ?@MaxNordau? pic.twitter.com/b39uUmOqdR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 12, 2022

Trump had nuclear secrets and they waited 2 years to get them back. Riiiiiighttttt.. https://t.co/0hXFbvyRcD — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 12, 2022

Garland goes out there and touts the FBI and DOJ’s utmost professionalism, and then immediately the leaks to the press begin. https://t.co/bTtKVkU6Zt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2022

The Department of Justice is now a punchline. After its serial abuse of power and overreach during the Russian collusion probe, it already had zero credibility. What level of absurdity falls below a clown act? I don’t know, but the FBI and DOJ are neck-deep in it. While entertaining, it also remains a lethal agency that can and does ruin people’s lives.