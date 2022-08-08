Climate Change Advocates' Appalling Take on Lightning Strike That Killed Three in DC

These types of unnecessary lectures are why the issue of global warming has gone nowhere in decades. The people at the helm of this issue are outright appalling regarding advocacy strategy. Al Gore recently said that those still skeptical about global warming are no better than the police officers who did nothing after entering Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during that heinous mass shooting that left 19 young children dead in May. Yes, being skeptical about cannibalizing trillions of dollars in economic growth and activity to ratchet down the Earth’s temperature less than a degree over the next ten or so years which could come at the cost of total catastrophe for our societies, makes us just like the do-nothing cops who got kids killed in Uvalde.

Go to hell, Al. You people were wrong before when ‘global cooling’ was all the rage in the 1970s. We’re not going to put it all on black since the green people’s instincts on this have been abjectly wrong. Celebrating the Earth’s temperature decreasing by .000002 degrees at the cost of famine, starvation, and economic collapse is something these people would do. It’s by design. To prevent global warming, you must destroy the economies of man. Then again, if you read all these green freaks, they’re concerned about controlling the means of production, so it could also be that going full communist is the cure for climate change. We all see through the ruse.

The latest green lecture is smaller in scale regarding the level of inanity from Al Gore, but it’s still unseemly and another evidence exhibit concerning why these people are awful. A string of storms swept through the nation’s capital, where there was a lightning strike near the White House. Three people died, including a couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary (via WaPo):

Three people, including a Wisconsin couple celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, have died after a lightning strike Thursday evening in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, D.C. police said Friday. Four people — two men and two women — were critically hurt in the strike just before 7 p.m. in the center of the park, in a grove of trees about 100 feet southeast of the statue of Andrew Jackson, fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said at a news briefing Thursday night. The U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police rendered aid to the victims, assistance that fire officials credited with all the victims’ initial survival. Among those who died were Donna Mueller, 75, a retired teacher, and her husband, James Mueller, 76, who owned a drywall business for decades before retiring, according to one of their daughters-in-law, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy.

It’s tragic, but somehow the environmentalists decided to let us know that lightning strikes are a climate change warning. No, it’s not. It was a thunderstorm. Lightning happens during thunderstorms in the same way that the formation of strong storms over warm tropical areas could lead to that system becoming a hurricane. That’s why most of the summer months are dubbed…hurricane season. And it’s hot during the summer because…it’s summer. Only liberal America can view a forming hurricane and now say, “look, global warming is over there” (via Reuters):

Washington DC lightning strike that killed two offers climate warning https://t.co/o1X4WxMYEQ pic.twitter.com/lLHSU85lRs — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2022

Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition. The hot, humid conditions in Washington, D.C., on Thursday were primed for electricity. Air temperatures topped out at 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) – or 5F (3C) higher than the 30-year normal maximum temperature for Aug. 4, according to the National Weather Service.

Of course, that’s how they would frame this tragedy. The families are grieving, so now is the opportune time to lecture about how thunderstorms and lightning are the latest global warming indicators. These green freaks are helpless. We’re in an economic recession, inflation is high, and there’s still pain at the pump. No one cares about your little academic exercise that’s only popular on college campuses.