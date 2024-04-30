Ilhan Omar's Daughter Was Arrested for Partaking in Pro-Hamas Protests. Here's How the 'Squad' Reacted.

In the past week, pro-Hamas encampments have occurred at universities all across the country. At Columbia University, students have been arrested and suspended for their involvement, including Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi.

Hirsi revealed on X that she was suspended from her school, Barnard College, for her part in the pro-Hamas protests at Columbia’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.”

Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib shared Hirsi’s post, adding, “From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling.”

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez piled on.

“How does a student with no disciplinary record suddenly get to a suspension less than 24 hours after a nonviolent protest?” she wrote. “What merits asymmetric crackdowns on Palestinian human rights protests?”

Days after Hirsi was arrested, Omar joined her daughter at the pro-Hamas protest.

