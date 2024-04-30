Speaker Johnson's Leftist Bailout
Pro-Hamas VCU Students Tried to Fight Off Virginia State Police Last Night
There's Nothing Like John Fetterman Sitting on a Bench Brushing Off Pro-Hamas Protesters
Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Here to Stay
Four Radical Reforms to Shrink the Federal Budget
Gaetz Gets Last Minute Primary Challenge
Trump Held in Contempt for Violating Gag Order. Here's the Penalty.
Columbia Issues Warning to Students and Staff After Pro-Hamas Agitators Occupy Building
RFK Jr. Qualifies for Ballot in Another State
Does James Carville Think This Tactic Will Bring Voters Home to Biden?
A Group of Female Athletes Boycotted an Event Against a 'Trans' Athlete. Here's...
Biden Rewrote Title IX in an Attempt to Erase Women. Here's Who Is...
U.S., Mexico, Vow to Crack Down on Illegal Border Crossings
Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand'
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar's Daughter Was Arrested for Partaking in Pro-Hamas Protests. Here's How the 'Squad' Reacted.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 30, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In the past week, pro-Hamas encampments have occurred at universities all across the country. At Columbia University, students have been arrested and suspended for their involvement, including Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi. 

Advertisement

Hirsi revealed on X that she was suspended from her school, Barnard College, for her part in the pro-Hamas protests at Columbia’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.”

Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib shared Hirsi’s post, adding, “From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling.”

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez piled on. 

“How does a student with no disciplinary record suddenly get to a suspension less than 24 hours after a nonviolent protest?” she wrote. “What merits asymmetric crackdowns on Palestinian human rights protests?”

Days after Hirsi was arrested, Omar joined her daughter at the pro-Hamas protest.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
A Group of Female Athletes Boycotted an Event Against a 'Trans' Athlete. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Pro-Hamas VCU Students Tried to Fight Off Virginia State Police Last Night Matt Vespa
Trump Held in Contempt for Violating Gag Order. Here's the Penalty. Leah Barkoukis
There's Nothing Like John Fetterman Sitting on a Bench Brushing Off Pro-Hamas Protesters Matt Vespa
Does James Carville Think This Tactic Will Bring Voters Home to Biden? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement