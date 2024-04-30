A Group of Female Athletes Boycotted an Event Against a 'Trans' Athlete. Here's What Happened Next.

Five middle school girls who protested the inclusion of a so-called “transgender” athlete in a track and field event have been banned from competing in future events, according to a report from the New York Post.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how several middle school girls who were forced to compete against a biological male who thinks he’s a woman “stepped out” during the shot put and discus competitions. Footage of the event obtained by Outkick went viral.

FIVE middle school female athletes in West Virginia refuse to throw shot put against male, Becky Pepper-Jackson.



This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex.



— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 19, 2024

The boycott came after a federal appeals court struck down a West Virginia law that protects female athletes from male athletes who think they are women, which Townhall covered. The child at the center of the lawsuit, a 13-year-old “transgender” child, argued that the law prevented “her” from competing in girls’ competitions. Reportedly, this is the child who was permitted to compete in the track and field event.

Middle schoolers who protested trans athlete's participation banned from future competitions — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2024

After the five brave girls from Lincoln Middle School were banned from participating in future track and field events, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against the Harrison County Board of Education on the dissenting students’ behalf and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

“Their actions at the earlier track meet were not disruptive or aggrandizing. They were the quiet demonstration of the student-athletes’ evident unhappiness with the competitive consequences of a federal appellate court’s decision,” Morrisey reportedly wrote in the amicus brief filed April 26.

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA athlete who competed against Will “Lia” Thomas, a so-called “transgender” athlete, reacted to the news on X.

“Rather than banning the boy from girls sports, they ban the girls from girls sports. You can't make this stuff up,” Gaines wrote.

Rather than banning the boy from girls sports, they ban the girls from girls sports. You can't make this stuff up.

Sue them into oblivion.



— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 30, 2024

Morrisey responded to Gaines, stating he’d do “everything in [his] power to defend these brave young girls.”

I will do everything in my power to defend these brave young girls. This is just wrong. We must stand for what's right and oppose these radical trans policies. Thanks to @Riley_Gaines_ for her leadership on this critical issue. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) April 29, 2024




