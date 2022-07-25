COOL IT: Al Gore's Latest Global Warming Remarks Are Why This Issue Goes Nowhere

I'm not complaining that this issue goes nowhere. No one cares. If CNN and MSNBC obsess about it, you know that actual voters don't care. The liberal elite is not the majority, nor are their pet issues real emergencies. They cater only to the white, educated, wealthy progressives who infest the cities. How often have we heard we're all going to die, and nothing happens?

The Arctic Ice Cap was supposed to disappear by 2013. I remember being in AP Environmental Science class in 2007 and hearing these predictions. By 2013, the ice cap was still there and grew by 533,000 square miles. These same global warming clowns are the ones who also said in the 1970s that "global cooling" was going to kill us all. Periods of re-glaciation were going to overtake the North American continent. Newsweek had the piece. Still, these folks want us to gut economic progress and sacrifice our wealth on their hunch again. Nope. We're not going to do that—the American people have been clear. And no, I'm not going to drive an electric car, which also needs fossil fuels for charging.

But the messaging has been soaked in condescension and just bad comparisons. Al Gore, Mr. Inconvenient Truth, decided to smear all of us as the Uvalde police department for our intransigent position that we shouldn't destroy the American economy. Mr. Gore, did you think this would change minds? (via Politico):

Former Vice President Al Gore compared “climate deniers” to those law enforcement officials who waited more than an hour to attack the gunman in Uvalde, Texas, who killed 21 students and teachers. “You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred,” he said in an interview with host Chuck Todd to air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward.” He added about that May shooting: “And God bless those families who’ve suffered so much. And law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does. And confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings. We do have the solutions.”

Two things happened. I guess Gore's remarks reminded voters that he's not dead and still around. But at the same time, voters were reminded that Al Gore is still around. Let the collective eye-rolling begin—and a cracker jack time to compare apples and oranges, sir. Uvalde was a heinous mass shooting where a crazy man shot dozens of little kids to death. Everyone has slammed the response by the police. Americans not wanting to act on global warming because of the endless inaccuracy of the predictions is not the same thing.