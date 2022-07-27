GOP Shows How Easy It Is to Torch the Biden Economic Team's Recession Talking Points

Well, it didn’t take long for people to find old quotes that shred the Biden White House’s recession wordplay games. Brian Deese is the top clown, blaming every economic ill on Russia. Jared Bernstein has got exposed for peddling the actual definition of a recession. We’re going to have the story on the GDP report tomorrow. We’re in a recession. There are no spoilers here. We’ve experienced two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which, my friends, is a recession. This clown car has trotted around from network to network for days, trying to change the definition. That’s the liberal go-to protocol when things go up in flames; just deny reality.

There it is. That sweet sweet endorphin's release pic.twitter.com/KvpTSj7oZJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2022

W.H.: Good news, "recession" now means "strong economy"! pic.twitter.com/BW3Y1nlqxl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2022

Inflation is transitory. It’s not an invasion; it’s an uncontested arrival. We’re not in a recession because we said so. It’s painfully transparent, and American voters see right through it. The working class is in pain, and instead of Democrats working to grow the economy, they’re playing political correctness crossword games. They’re not going to do it, but when it is this easy to shred the talking points—it’s time to pack it in and admit we’re screwed. The blowback is already here for Democrats. They’re going to get thrashed at the polls this year. Refusal to acknowledge what everyone already knows just adds to the narrative that this administration is beyond detached. It’s senile, sort of like Joe. There’s no good option here, as both roads end with election wipeouts. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway got roasted for the “alternative facts” remark. Well, this is it with a Jason Giambi dose of steroids.

RNC now passing along quotes of Biden's own economic advisors, as recently as last May, defining "recession" the old fashioned way: pic.twitter.com/Z0HWPrZmAr — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 27, 2022

Brian Deese, yesterday: "Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.”



Deese, 2008: “Economists have a technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth.” pic.twitter.com/MzVk7drq3v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

The Democrats genuinely don’t care. Their agenda is for the white, college-educated elite but got masked by years of good messaging from lefty operatives. That’s why everyone but whiny woke white women is bolting to the GOP this year.

With the party now too insane for the average voter, you can’t conceal who benefits from the Democrats’ limousine liberal shenanigans. When nonwhite working-class voters start to bolt, that should signify that the Democrats need to change course. They’re not. They’d rather blame Russia and Putin.