The Supreme Court Expansion Presser Was Off the Wall

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2022 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Whether this gets any traction remains to be seen in the near term. The Republicans will have a great 2022 midterm season, so this initiative remains in the theoretical stage. Expanding the Supreme Court remains a top initiative for the Left after a string of losses that saw Roe v. Wade overturned and the expansion of gun rights. The presser on the Hill about expanding the Court on Monday was insane. Post-menopausal women were worried they couldn’t obtain abortions after the Dobbs ruling. The younger left-wingers were adamant they would push Democrats to do this; they could not be silent. The white racist GOP is destroying our democracy. And, of course, this clown show wouldn’t be complete without Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) throwing her gallon of gas into the fire. 

Tom Elliott clipped the imbecility:

This is the Left in 2022. They are too lazy to go through the legislative process. In the words of the late Antonin Scalia, you don’t change the country through the Constitution. We have elections and legislatures that keep society up to date as the people see fit. There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion. The Left is wasting time throwing a tantrum over Dobbs when they could be mobilizing their side to get an abortion bill passed. It will take time, years maybe. Still, if the Left wants an abortion law that permits this heinous procedure until birth, convince your fellow Americans and pass it. The problem is that voters who are normal and not part of the college-educated elite who are the minority in this country aren’t that gung-ho about killing babies. Do they want a total ban? As of now, no—they would permit abortions with 15–20-week limits, but that’s not good enough for the Left. That’s also not our problem that they have an unpopular agenda with average voters across the board. 

