The Mocking of Josh Hawley Exposes the Real Intention of These January 6 Hearings

Okay, let's just say it. Last night was not good for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). The Missouri Republican got mentioned during yesterday's January 6 hearing. He showed protesters a sign of solidarity on that day by raising his fists. When they breached the Capitol Building, security footage showed him scurrying away. It's a little funny, but since Democrats have nothing, it's also exposed the true intention behind these hearings. It's to attack and humiliate the left's political enemies. You already knew that. The target just changed.

Yes, they're still trying to indict Donald Trump on something. Still, outtakes from the former president on his past address regarding this event and witnesses whose testimonies turn into mincemeat in less than 36 hours aren't going to do it. Remember, this was supposed to be the Democrats' great 2022 midterm lifeboat. They never thought their agenda would trash the economy to the point where anyone with a "D" next to their name is a political pariah with average Americans.

Will Upton zeroed in on the Hawley footage, noting that the slow-motion replays only highlight the intent. They can't nail Trump. There was never anything actionable in a legal sense, so they're going after the GOP. The excellent news for Hawley is that no one cares about these little hearings.

In which @jaketapper unwittingly exposes what the Jan 6th Committee is really about... not seeking justice or the truth of what happened on that day... but rather to create a cartoonish show trial with the purpose of humiliating those deemed 'political enemies'. https://t.co/Hy3WcF63rx — Will Upton (@wupton) July 22, 2022

Sure, liberal circles might get a good laugh, but these people hate us anyway. No true Republican cares about January 6 anymore or these hearings. We have moved on because it was a riot. We've had many riots in our history. From the New York City draft riots of 1863 to the summer of hell in 2020—this nation has experienced civil unrest and moved on. That's how you know January 6 isn't Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks, which is the liberal consensus about these attacks because they're a Trump-broken people, unhinged, illiberal, and overall bizarre.

Ignore the noise, senator. You'll get past it quickly. Still not a good look, but very survivable.