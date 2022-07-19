Washington Post Reporter Who Got Fired Over a Woke Tantrum Is 'Fighting' to Reclaim Her Job

Lady, he didn’t even write the joke. It still caused an implosion at The Washington Post. Felicia Sonmez went ballistic over a retweet from political reporter and colleague Dave Weigel. It landed Weigel in the brig for a month. He subsequently deleted the retweet and apologized, but that wasn’t enough. It devolved into a nasty civil war among Post employees that spilled into social media. Executive Editor Sally Buzbee had to intervene to stop the carnage. Employees were stabbing each other in the back.

Buzbee sent a memo where she wrote in diplomatic language that everyone needs to be friendly and that these antics must cease. Sonmez refused to listen. She continued to whine on Twitter. One retweet caused a fiasco that lasted nearly a week. She got fired in June, but Sonmez is not walking away quietly. She’s fighting for her job back (via Fox News):

Felicia Sonmez, the fired Washington Post reporter who went on a viral rampage against her employer and her colleagues, broke her Twitter silence and revealed that she is "fighting" to get her job back. Sonmez had gone radio silent ever since she was terminated last month for insubordination after she continued attacking other Post reporters online despite multiple memos issued by her boss Sally Buzbee calling for civility. On Friday, she provided an update, telling her Twitter followers she has been "doing okay" and shared a photo of her cat.

I don’t see how this would work. Sonmez is now damaged goods. Who would want to work with her after the circus she started? Felicia is a cancer in the newsroom. You cannot do good work when you feel like you have to walk on eggshells around people like this—what if you laugh at a joke that she finds offensive? Will this Willy Wonka acid-trip ferry ride start again at the Post? Maybe it could happen. We’ll keep you updated.