Washington Post's Internal Meltdown Ends After Paper Fires Whiny Reporter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Bye, Felicia. Yeah, that’s a bit of a throwback, but it’s appropriate here since that’s exactly what happened to Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post. Sonmez was the reporter who started a week-long fiasco at the publication. She got longtime political reporter Dave Weigel suspended for retweeting a joke. No, I’m not kidding. Weigel retweeted a joke he didn’t even write which landed him in the gulag. It placed the paper’s apparent insane workplace environment on display. It exposed the nonsense that occurs when political correctness is overvalued. It’s truly a circus over there. 

As we noted, it got so bad that the executive editor had to step in and pretty much send a memo saying that everyone should be nice to one another. This came after Sonmez’s colleagues urged her to accept Weigel’s apology, which I feel he never should have issued, and move on; she didn’t. She kept carrying on and on. Other staffers started finding old Twitter dirt on each other from years past. It was a mess. I still can’t believe it lasted this long. Would the meltdown ever end? As of yesterday morning, it looked like it would continue to rage on—but Sonmez was fired by the paper. She could not be reached for comment. 

Here's the joke that got Weigel suspended (via Fox News):

Washington Post's Chief Communications Officer Kris Coratti told Fox News, "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demanding language or actions like that will not be tolerated."

Weigel also removed the retweet from his Twitter page and issued an apology. 

"I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm," Weigel wrote. 

Harless, the original author of the tweet, reacted to Weigel's apology, writing, "it’s weird to see someone else apologize for something you tweeted," also calling it "grim af."

Pick your battles, kids. There are some things to die for—absolutely. A retweet on Twitter is not one of them. Get a grip. Sonmez didn’t—and now she’s been terminated. 

