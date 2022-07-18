Oh, So That's What a Michigan School Hid From a Student's Family

The teachers are the god-kings now. They're the real people who look after America's children. It's creepy. Gradually, the insanity overtaking our schools got exposed. Libs of Tik Tok does it daily, but the COVID lockdowns, while awful regarding our kids' educations, exposed parents to the lefty gobbledygook viewed as instructive by these clowns. It goes beyond the critical race theory insanity that's quasi-academic fraud. It's historical fiction parading as academic study. We now have students engulfed in inappropriate gender and human sexuality subjects. If this were high school, maybe a different story, but we're mostly talking about pre-teens here. Why are teachers coming out as trans to their fourth-graders? Why are they explaining all of these adult-oriented themes to youngsters? When liberal suburban moms say 'enough,' you know it's terrible.

Also, what’s with these Mission Impossible Force-like operations concerning secrecy at our schools? Puberty blockers are reportedly distributed without the knowledge of parents. Students supposed transgender status is kept from parents as well. That’s what happened at a Michigan public school. We’re going back a few weeks, but it’s an ongoing story—the woke takeover of American public education (via Fox News):

A Michigan public school is hiding the transgender status of a student from the parents, allowing the student to go by a different name and pronoun while directing teachers not to inform the mother of the student about the transition. In an email obtained by Fox News and addressed to teachers at Richards Middle School in Fraser, Mich., a school counselor warns teachers ahead of the school's parent teacher conferences to only use the student's "birth name" and "refer to the pronoun ‘he’" when talking to the student's mother. The counselor refers to the student, who is a biological male, by their chosen female name and pronoun throughout the email, but informs the teachers that the parent is unaware of this transition. Reached for comment by Fox News ... a spokesperson for Fraser Public Schools did not deny that the district was hiding the gender status from the student's parents, only telling Fox News that "the district is mindful of and compliant with its obligations under Title IX laws." [...] ...Title IX does not prohibit schools from disclosing the changing gender identity of a student to the student's parents or guardian, while the Biden administration's updated guidance on Title IX also does not recommend against disclosure to parents or guardians.

It's out of control. The situation has been haywire for quite some time now. You all know this. Kids who so happen to identify in these camps will do so at their leisure. Yes, schools should have resources, especially concerning mental health, for these students who know their situation. It’s not the job of teachers to coach them into these camps based on political bias. A seven-year-old doesn’t know what any of this stuff is unless instructed otherwise.