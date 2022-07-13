Police: Activists Can Be Threatening, But Mostly Peaceful Outside of Supreme Court Justices' Homes

How wonderful? It’s been weeks since someone leaked the opinion in the Dobbs case, which sparked a liberal meltdown. Of course, the Left protested the decisions. The draft pointed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The leak of the draft opinion occurred in May, while the final decision came down in late June. Protesters stormed the houses of the Supreme Court, specifically the conservative wing. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the target of an assassination plot. He recently had to exit Morton’s steakhouse through the back because left-wing agitators showed up. Now, Montgomery County Police have finally announced that enforcement of disturbing the peace laws is in effect. Did we need assassination and mob threats to spur enforcement of this police action? I guess so (via Fox 5 DC):

The Montgomery County Police Department added protest and disorderly conduct laws to the front page of their website Wednesday amid calls to tighten security around Supreme Court Justices' houses in the area. "MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest," the Department tweeted. The county's existing laws have drawn attention recently after weeks of protests outside the homes of justices. Police say demonstrators have been disturbing neighbors by bringing drums and bullhorns to the protests. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley sent two letters — one addressed to Gov. Larry Hogan and another to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich — demanding that authorities put an end to picketing and "threatening activity" outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.

#BREAKING: CNN reports that police in Montgomery County, Maryland are now enforcing disturbing the peace laws against protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts pic.twitter.com/TphKZMUobI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2022

To be clear, protesters are still allowed to be there.



But they have to do so quietly and not come off as threatening.



So they can still be threatening, but mostly peaceful! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2022

Last month, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske arrived at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home with plans to kill Kavanaugh and then himself, prosecutors say. Roske ended giving himself up without harming anyone.

