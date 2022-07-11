Liberal Media: The Nonwhite White Supremacists Are Coming

It's beyond predictable. Like clockwork, all we have to do is wait and watch. When a Democrat bill could be in trouble up on the Hill, it means our government's health is at stake. You know the phrase, "our democracy is in peril." If you oppose Democrat-led legislation, you're a bigot, racist, or misogynist. This line of attack has become so pervasive that it's rendered most words meaningless, and maybe that's the point. One only has to read 1984 and Oceania's campaign against the English language being at the core of the authoritarianism that keeps the people of Airstrip One and elsewhere under control. All of this is all about the destruction of words and their meaning. Once the Left does that, they can take weird phrases to replace the word "woman" for a spin, like "birthing people" and "chest feeders." It's the seat of irony. The party of women is doing everything it can to appease a woke, unhinged, and utterly gross segment of the electorate to erase…women.

So, what comes of the nonwhite voters who support Republicans? Oh, well, they're just white supremacists. I'm not kidding. Let's call it the Clayton Bigsby protocol after the hilarious Dave Chappelle skit that appeared on the pilot of his show on Comedy Central back in 2003. Bigsby is a black blind man who thinks he's white. Worse yet, he's one of the country's more prolific and well-known white supremacists in this skit. It's hilarious. The show was way ahead of its time, and now liberals are using it to attack nonwhite Republicans.

The nonwhite…white supremacists are coming? The SS is now majority black. Asians run the Reich Main Security Office. The Klan is now Hispanic. Is that the level of desperation the liberal media has hit with Joe Biden? Obama-Biden has benefitted Republicans. Sure, 2008, 2012, and 2020 presidential losses stung a lot, but Obama oversaw the near destruction of the Democratic Party at the state level, which will take generations to repair. In some areas, the damage is irreparable, especially as the party has become more left-wing. In 2020, the Biden era is witnessing an epic collapse in support among Hispanic and Asian voters.

White supremacy ad far-right tendencies are to blame, right? It can't be that under Joe Biden, gas prices are killing most at the pump. It can't be that high inflation is eating away at paychecks. Baby formula isn't on the shelves. The supply chain crisis is still ongoing, and Joe Biden is at the beach. He's also at the head of a party that is more concerned about making sure the lives of criminals are not unduly impacted by lengthy jail sentences for things like armed robbery, murder, and other violent crimes. They're soft. Everyone sees it. In San Francisco, a bastion of communists, Asian voters booted the uber-left white progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, for letting the city become a haven for violent crime.

"God, family, country" is far right nowhttps://t.co/jso9NzEB26 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2022

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) special election win is historic not because she's the first Republican to represent the district in 150 years. It's also because she's the first female Mexican-born House member. If she were a Democrat, she'd have multiple segments on her. Instead, she's now the face of the Hispanic far-right. Winsome Sears is the first black woman ever to occupy Virginia's lieutenant governor office. The media freaked out when she was pictured holding an AR-15 rifle. This is America. Anyone can be a supporter of any cause, no matter what. We have freedom of expression and association. That scares liberals who want to put everyone in a box. It's why Democrats and white liberals hate black Republicans with special viciousness. They're not supposed to support pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and patriotic views. It's just easier to smear any nonwhite Republican as a neo-Nazi (via Fox News):

Amid a number of notable Republican victories involving minority candidates and shifting voting trends in the United States, the liberal media has sounded the alarm on a new perceived political emergence: White supremacy and far-right extremism among Black and Hispanic conservatives. On Wednesday, The New York Times published a piece headlined "The Rise of the Far-Right Latina," referencing Mayra Flores, the first female Mexican-born member of the House, and two other Republican Latinas running for office, Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia. The piece argued that Flores flipped her seat in Texas from blue to red by "shunning moderates" while "embracing the far right." [...] For her charge of labeling Flores far-right, Medina’s evidence included a prior instance in which the Texas representative called for President Biden’s impeachment, calling the Democratic Party the "greatest threat America faces," supporting Donald Trump’s conservative policies, and tweeting QAnon hashtags. In the latter example, Flores has repeatedly denied the hashtags were meant as support for the conspiracy theory group, but rather draw attention to and denounce it. These tweets have also been deleted amid scrutiny. Flores also failed to answer a reporter’s question about whether Biden was a legitimately elected president. Medina’s evidence for labeling De La Cruz and Garcia as "far-right" was that they are all "pro-Trump." In comparison, The New York Times offered a much comfier deep-dive into another Latina politician, Democratic Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, in 2018 following her surprise Democratic primary victory in New York. The piece described Ocasio-Cortez as a "political rock star" who never failed to speak her mind or stick up for her values. [...] Another notable Republican, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, also faced intense criticism from media outlets when she was elected alongside Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021. Sears is the first Black female elected to Virginia statewide office, a Jamaican immigrant, and a Marine Corps veteran, but that did not stop outlets from tying her to the far-right. [...] In November, liberal commentator Michael Eric Dyson called Sears a "Black mouth" for White supremacy. "You are doing what all political figures must do: make choices," Dyson said on MSNBC. "The problem is here they want White supremacy by ventriloquist effect. There is a Black mouth moving but a White idea… running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the White supremacist practices," Dyson said. As Dyson spoke, "The Reidout" show displayed the chyron, "Republicans deploy ‘get out of racism’ card in VA." Former ESPN host Jemele Hill, just days earlier, also credited White supremacy for Sears’ victory. [...] According to April polling by Quinnipiac University, Biden's approval among Hispanic voters sits at just 26%. That same poll found approval with White voters at 31% and Black voters at 63%. When it comes to the most urgent issues facing the country today, a plurality of Latino voters said inflation was their biggest concern at 31%.

There are some things where I'm a traditional Reagan Republican. There are some things where I'm very much on the far-right, for lack of a better term. And I have a libertarian streak in me on some issues. I don't always agree with the GOP. Right now, their capitulation to the Democrats on the anti-gun bill still gives me heartburn. And they could hash out a deal with Democrats on immigration during a midterm election year. White liberals have laughed at me for supporting Republicans in my high school days. They don't get it, but I don't care.

I support who I want, and I'm free to believe whatever I want. More precisely, I will support any movement, candidate, or party that focuses on destroying American liberalism. The 'woke' have got to go. If loving my country, free speech, gun rights, and biological accuracy makes me a white supremacist, then so be it.