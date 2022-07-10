Oh, So That's Why Virginia State Workers Are Fleeing Glenn Youngkin

No, it’s not because he’s Ivan the Terrible. It’s not because of his conservative politics, though no doubt, that has caused some heartburn with the liberals in Richmond. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is experiencing a state worker exodus that is quite substantial. Around 300 workers decided to leave. It wasn’t over his budget. It wasn’t over him winning the election. It was over a telework policy. The governor wants Virginia’s state workers back in the offices, and it seems that was a bridge too far for these employees. However, I think the party change regarding who occupies the governor’s mansion and controls the House of Delegates played a part as well (via WRIC):

More than 300 employees from five state agencies have resigned since Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia’s new telework policy in early May, according to records obtained by 8News. This includes 183 Virginia Department of Transportation employees, 28 of whom cited “telework options” as the reason for leaving. Two VDOT workers who listed telework as the reason did move to another state agency, records obtained by 8News after filing a Freedom of Information Act request show. On May 5, Youngkin updated the state’s telework policy for all state employees to begin working in-person full-time by July 5, a change the governor’s office stressed would provide “options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate.” Youngkin said it would help “balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants.”

Over 300 Virginia state employees resigned after @GlennYoungkin said they would have to show up to work.

If you feel like you can't work with a new governor, then you should leave. That’s what should have happened in DC under Donald Trump. Folks who say they serve the government no matter who is in charge picked sides all of a sudden post-2016. It caused a mess. People who do nothing but push paper started to help those within our institutions undermine the Trump administration’s ability to govern. People wonder why trust in government is at its lowest, especially among young voters—well, here you go.

The vacancies may allow Virginia to have new workers who align more with the governor’s agenda. Maybe not. Time will tell, but good riddance to those who left.