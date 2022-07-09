Media Bias

Did You Catch What Was Wrong with the TODAY Show's Image for Their Shinzo Abe Segment?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Thursday. Abe gave a speech in support of a fellow Liberal Democratic Party member running for re-election in the House of Councilors for the upcoming elections. Tetsuya Yamagami fired what looked like a homemade shotgun at the former PM. He was taken to hospital but showed no signs of life. He died early Friday morning. Of course, our clown media and leaders had to thread the gun violence needle here. It is pathetic but not unsurprising.

What’s more shocking is how the TODAY show messed up the Japanese flag. Yes, the TODAY Show still thinks it’s 1910. They showed the South Korean flag when discussing the Abe assassination. How does this happen? Did someone in the control room fall asleep? What happened?

I’ll leave it to all of you to debate among yourselves. On gun control, the liberal media does get things wrong on purpose. It’s not about being factually accurate or using the correct lexicon. It’s about peddling propaganda to keep the Left’s anti-gun agenda alive. That’s how you get segments where reporters refer to pump-action shotguns as AR-15 rifles. On this, did producers just assume that South Korea and Japan are neighbors, so what the hell—use the Republic of Korea’s flag for the Shinzo Abe assassination story.

Is this an ‘all Asians look alike’ slip-up because that’s pretty racist.

