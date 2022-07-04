Woke

Ilhan Omar Being Booed Offstage Is a Tremendous Fourth of July Gift

Posted: Jul 04, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Now, it's not news that Joe Biden is no longer serving as president, but I'll take it. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was booed offstage. She attended a concert held by a Somali singer and a torrent of boos were hurled at her as she appeared on stage (via Breitbart): 

Hosted by Somali singer Soldaan Seraar, the concert went off the rails on Saturday night when the controversial congresswoman came out on stage and the audience greeted her with a chorus of boos and angry chants. Such phrases as “Get out!” and “Get the f*ck out of here!” were heard being shouted. The reactions became so intense that a gentleman had to plead with the audience to calm down…

Now, was Omar booed over her politics or because the attendees just wanted to hear some music and not be peppered with a lecture. Who knows? 

Yet, to be booed like that in front of your own people and in a Democratic bastion is a bit surprising. Don't take this as a sign that she's vulnerable. Omar is going to be re-elected in November. It's just the nature of her district. She should be removed from all her committee assignments, however. 

