Ilhan Omar Being Booed Offstage Is a Tremendous Fourth of July Gift

Now, it's not news that Joe Biden is no longer serving as president, but I'll take it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was booed offstage. She attended a concert held by a Somali singer and a torrent of boos were hurled at her as she appeared on stage (via Breitbart):

It was an honor to welcome you to our incredible city. pic.twitter.com/mM77ZLVCYo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022

Hosted by Somali singer Soldaan Seraar, the concert went off the rails on Saturday night when the controversial congresswoman came out on stage and the audience greeted her with a chorus of boos and angry chants. Such phrases as “Get out!” and “Get the f*ck out of here!” were heard being shouted. The reactions became so intense that a gentleman had to plead with the audience to calm down…

Watch Ilhan Omar get booed for a minute straight at a concert in Minnesota featuring a Somalian singer pic.twitter.com/aop1sWJSaS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2022

BREAKING:



Ilhan Omar’s BOOOD by nearly 10K SOMALIS at a sold out, highly anticipated Somali music concert at Target Center in Minneapolis!



This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's & the promiscuous abortionists.



LET'S GO ILHAN! pic.twitter.com/8nRFpsiuKL — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 3, 2022

Now, was Omar booed over her politics or because the attendees just wanted to hear some music and not be peppered with a lecture. Who knows?

Yet, to be booed like that in front of your own people and in a Democratic bastion is a bit surprising. Don't take this as a sign that she's vulnerable. Omar is going to be re-elected in November. It's just the nature of her district. She should be removed from all her committee assignments, however.