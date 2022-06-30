Hillary Clinton Could Come Back in 2024

If you go down the line, it's not pretty for Democrats. Joe Biden is a lame-duck president whose agenda is about to get sniped once the GOP retakes the House in November. He could also lose the Senate, though that's a taller order for the GOP given some of the candidates we have running. They joined Democrats in passing that awful anti-gun bill recently post-Uvalde.

Regardless, Democrats started with a SLIM four-seat majority at the start of the 117th Congress. Florida's congressional map alone gives the GOP the majority come November. Once that happens, there should be no more gun control nonsense. There should be no more talk about a comprehensive immigration deal. The push to codify Roe is already dead. The Democrats don't have the votes now. They're not going to have them after a GOP wave. It's truly the GOP's race to lose, and gambling on gun rights sure isn't the way to play this, but that fight is over. It's tragic and infuriating.

With the end near, what does Biden do? He says he is running for re-election in 2024. I'm not so sure a lot of Democrats are happy about that. Rumblings from the White House point to aides and President Brainworm being very upset that no one takes his position on re-election seriously. If there's a blowout loss in November, some Democratic National Committee members want Biden to announce he's through after this term. We're about to officially enter a recession. We've been in this economic state for a while now—but for those in the liberal media, be prepared. The Biden recession is about to become a reality.

As Biden continues his Jimmy Carter 2.0 tour, who can Democrats look up to for a primary challenge? It's beyond an idiotic move politically, but if Biden's approvals don't improve—and he appears to lack the skills necessary to do the job—then this might be the only option. To make matters worse, history is also a cruel mistress here as every sitting president who faced a primary challenge and survived it has lost in the general. With the Democrats' extreme and bizarre coalition, defeat is assured under these conditions, or is it?

Jimmy Carter faced Ted Kennedy in 1980. For all his faults, Ted was a top Democrat and remained so until his passing in 2009. Who can challenge Biden? Kamala? It would look horrible, and she's terrible to boot. Buttigieg? Booker? Warren? That 2020 Democratic field was weak. It was a mile-wide but an inch deep. No one could take it the distance, and it remains so to this day. The only person who could cause a problem is Bernie Sanders, and he's already said he won't primary Biden. But what about Hillary Clinton?

She's been sort of quiet lately. Is she plotting to kill Ghislaine Maxwell or take another stab at the presidency? It could be both. Clinton has the following in which a national campaign infrastructure could be erected overnight. She could fill the war chests. Every top Democratic political and communications strategist and operative would happily join her crusade for the White House. She has a national constituency; she's a Clinton. The rest of those who could be potential candidates in the future don't have that at all. No one knows who Senator Cory Booker is outside of New Jersey. The same goes for Senator Elizabeth Warren. Voters know a lot about Kamala now, specifically that she's a walking toxic waste dump and has an infantile grasp of the job and the issues at hand. What about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Oh, she's going to run for president for sure in the future. I just don't think it's now, but she's the only other person who has all the resources and attributes Hillary does. She can mobilize legions of progressives, raise money, and has a national following. Don't dismiss her.

COVID is over. Biden will have to do endless campaign stops and speeches. Do you really think he can do it? I don't. I think a great number of Americans agree, including Democrats. All it takes is one fall because he's too tired, and it's over. He's lashing out at staff for correcting his abysmal off-the-cuff remarks, claiming he has full control over his mental faculties. We all know that's not the case.

Let Biden be Biden.

Are you sure about that? He just said that high gas prices are what Americans have to pay for this period of energy transition. He further said today at the NATO summit that Americans should continue to pay for it at the pump for "as long as it takes" to defeat the Russians in Ukraine. Joe, we also have high inflation, a supply chain crisis, and a recession on our hands. That's what you say to millions of working families?

Biden can't go off script because it either doesn't make sense or is abjectly idiotic. He's not a communicator. He's been suffering from diarrhea of the mouth since…well, forever. He's not a deal maker, which was exposed when he couldn't get Senator Joe Manchin on board with Build Back Better.

So, can Hillary do better? I think the old problems of the past will come back to haunt her. The more she stays in the limelight, the more unpopular she will become. She couldn't connect with the working class in 2016. That goes triple now, especially for working-class women. There will be no email server, but there will also be questions about her health since she's ancient as well. She will also face the fury from the left, who just want to move past the Clinton days. They're done with this dynasty, and they view Clinton's years as one dotted by going for half-a-loaf on policy instead of the full-blown socialist takeover they lust for. They want new blood. They want to clean house, and a throwback to the Clinton days isn't that.

Clinton is beyond flawed. She's a terrible candidate, and she may be the best chance Democrats have in 2024 should she run. That's saying something. The woman who couldn't beat a no-name state senator from Illinois in 2008 and the host of "The Apprentice" in 2016 is the Democrats' best hope, it would seem. Hillary 2024 is the life jacket? Don't be shocked if she goes for it. Will 2024 be a re-match between Hillary and Trump? I'd watch that too. I'd also watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis steamroll her as well.

For Democrats, there must be a moment where they realize the youngsters in the party are, frankly, too extreme, too left-wing, too unknown, and overall weird. Hence, the lack of depth on the candidate bench.

Across the pond, it took the disastrous 1983 general election to convince Labour that their Trotskyite members were a cancer to their electability. Will 2022 and 2024 convince Democrats that not everyone is obsessed with abortion, pronouns, and trigger warnings?

That's their problem, and I hope that blindness lasts a generation.