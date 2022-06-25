Did a Co-Host for 'The View' Really Use Her Disabled Family Members to Defend Upholding Roe?

She didn’t say what I thought she said, right? With the Supreme Court handing down its decision on Dobbs which overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, the Left is imploding. It’s a trail of tears. It’s an epic tantrum. CNN was its typical self when it came to the news. Yet, it took a dark turn when CNN’s Alisyn Camerota invited Anan Navarro, co-host of The View, to discuss the ruling. Navarro appears to use her disabled family members as reasons why Roe should be upheld. I’ll let Nicholas Fondacaro explain as he clipped the exchange, but if she’s saying what we all think she’s saying regarding abortion and the disabled—it’s pretty nasty (via Newsbusters):





In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, the ugly mask worn by the liberals of CNN slipped to show the ugliness underneath as CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota and faux “Republican” commentator and co-host of The View, Ana Navarro made the ghoulish argument that kids in foster care and relatives with cognitive disabilities should show the obvious need for abortion. […] Taking that cue from Camerota, Navarro used her own family to argue why killing babies needed to be an option. “And because I have a family with a lot of special needs kids,” she screeched. “I have a brother who's 57 and has the mental and motor skills of a 1-year-old. And I know what that means financially, emotionally, physically, for a family.” If that wasn’t cold-hearted enough, she then targeted the cognitively disabled step-grandkids she had from her husband Al Cardenas, the former head of the American Conservative Union: And I know not all families can do it and I have a step-granddaughter who was born with Down’s Syndrome and you know what? It is very difficult in Florida to get services. It is not as easy as it sounds on paper. And I've got another step-grandson who is very autistic, who has autism and it is – “And their mothers and people who are in that society who are in that community will tell you that they considered suicide because that's how difficult it is to get help because that's how lonely they feel,” she bitterly shouted.

Yikes. She’s not the only one who seems to be taking an honest approach to the pro-abortion side. In The Nation, one op-ed said the quiet part out loud, which is that abortion is killing, ‘and that’s ok.’

You said your disabled relatives should have been aborted. You’re a ghoul. https://t.co/VvMPXuE7P7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 25, 2022

Democrats are hoping this will get their base energized. Sure, but in places where Democrats have already dominated for decades. That’s not exactly a strategy for saving your House majority which is going bye-bye come November. The economy will matter more after a few more days of liberal angst over the Court returning this issue to be decided by the legislative process. The freakout is misplaced. Liberals don’t seem to understand that a) there was never a constitutional right to an abortion, and b) this is their moment to establish that right via the ballot box.

I don’t mean the latter part is going to happen this year. This will be a years-long project. There is nothing in the Constitution about abortion. It doesn’t prohibit it so if you want that right, pass a law. The problem is the Left knows that they’ve gone insane on this issue—though they don’t care—and probably won’t get enough lawmakers elected to push through such a piece of legislation. Both sides have a clean slate to achieve their aims through the legislative process which was where this was heading before the 1973 ruling. Dobbs just hit the reset on that and here we are. Both sides will duke it out. Both sides will make their case to the public. We’ll see what happens next.

But if killing babies and citing the disabled are your top talking points—don’t expect to get far. For starters, camping outside the homes of Supreme Court justices does not help your case. It’s also against the law. Also, not every woman is pro-abortion. This debate will take numerous turns. Both sides should be prepared for a long, drawn-out battle on this which is how it should be.