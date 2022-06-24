Liberal Media Goes Full Meltdown As Supreme Court Wipes Out Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This was the abortion case we were all bracing for, the one where a leaked draft sparked nationwide protests. The leaked draft saw that the Court was primed to overturn Roe v. Wade. Well, in a 6-3 decision, the Court has overturned Roe v. Wade:

The Supreme Court issued an opinion Monday morning in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Justices ruled 6-3 to uphold Dobbs, which limits abortion to 15-weeks in Mississippi, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion law to the states. The majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Alito wrote. The ruling comes more than a month after a draft opinion of the case showed five justices planned to overturn Roe, with Justice Samuel Alito writing about the decision. "Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Alito wrote in the draft opinion.

Oh, today was going to be insane. Yesterday, it was Second Amendment expansion that triggered a meltdown. Today, with this abortion ruling, the liberal media will probably stroke out. We have CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said that “the originalists are winning,” and that a “legal civil war” could be upon us. CNN contributors were getting choked up. The worst part is the illiteracy of this whole matter. First, this notion that the Supreme Court has never overturned anything, let alone a horrible decision, is simply not true. Second, there is no constitutional right to an abortion. None. There’s nothing in the Constitution about abortion, which is a good thing for pro-abortion folks as they can now argue for a nationwide right to abortion passed by Congress and codified by law. This is how it should have been done. It was on that trajectory until Roe nuked it. Still, it’s a case of initial shock right now with media folks. I’m sure more juicy meltdowns from the liberal media will come soon. We’ll be on it, but for now—enjoy. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Haven’t seen Democrats this upset since we freed their slaves — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 24, 2022

CBS speculates women who have difficulty conceiving and thus need IVF to be able to have children won't be able to become moms because they say IVF is now illegal. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2022

Historic!



Held: The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 24, 2022

ABC's David Muir:

"Alito had written previously that, 'We cannot allow our decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern about the public's reaction to our work,' ... that's exactly what they've done here, they've ignored any potential public reaction." pic.twitter.com/67JkFRZI9o — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) June 24, 2022

RBG girlbossed her way into ending Roe and dumb libs cheered her all the way lol — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 24, 2022

You have a fundamental right to guns but not control over your own body. https://t.co/FIv7MVpKOx — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) June 24, 2022

My mother spent many years fighting for women’s right to choose. Tragically, now my daughter will be born without that right. But that fight begins again today and I believe it will succeed. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 24, 2022

Things are starting to get emotional over at CNN. pic.twitter.com/ENkBckzsGl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2022

"This is a court that's just upended a half-century of law, of a constitutionally protected right to abortion," Decries host Poppy Harlow. pic.twitter.com/r3fCX0xD6D — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

CNN mourns that Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of the court."The justice you wrote about favored slower movement rather than quick movement," Jim Sciutto noted of Biskupic's work.

"Courts sometimes get in trouble when they sweep more broadly than necessary," Harlow added. pic.twitter.com/B4mDtlVOci — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

Toobin says this will lead to a "legal civil war between the states."He fears boycotts. pic.twitter.com/OodKICuFxZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2022

CBS now worried about how black women are now going to be much poorer because they're not going to be able to get abortions in greater numbers than those of races. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2022

“Illegitimate,” pro choice protesters chanting, reacting to #SCOTUS striking down Roe v Wade pic.twitter.com/rwLHSQxp5k — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) June 24, 2022