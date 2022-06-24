Abortion

Liberal Media Goes Full Meltdown As Supreme Court Wipes Out Roe v. Wade

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Media Goes Full Meltdown As Supreme Court Wipes Out Roe v. Wade

Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

The Supreme Court has ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This was the abortion case we were all bracing for, the one where a leaked draft sparked nationwide protests. The leaked draft saw that the Court was primed to overturn Roe v. Wade. Well, in a 6-3 decision, the Court has overturned Roe v. Wade:

The Supreme Court issued an opinion Monday morning in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Justices ruled 6-3 to uphold Dobbs, which limits abortion to 15-weeks in Mississippi, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion law to the states. The majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito. 

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Alito wrote. 

The ruling comes more than a month after a draft opinion of the case showed five justices planned to overturn Roe, with Justice Samuel Alito writing about the decision. 

"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Alito wrote in the draft opinion.

Oh, today was going to be insane. Yesterday, it was Second Amendment expansion that triggered a meltdown. Today, with this abortion ruling, the liberal media will probably stroke out. We have CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said that “the originalists are winning,” and that a “legal civil war” could be upon us. CNN contributors were getting choked up. The worst part is the illiteracy of this whole matter. First, this notion that the Supreme Court has never overturned anything, let alone a horrible decision, is simply not true. Second, there is no constitutional right to an abortion. None. There’s nothing in the Constitution about abortion, which is a good thing for pro-abortion folks as they can now argue for a nationwide right to abortion passed by Congress and codified by law. This is how it should have been done. It was on that trajectory until Roe nuked it. Still, it’s a case of initial shock right now with media folks. I’m sure more juicy meltdowns from the liberal media will come soon. We’ll be on it, but for now—enjoy. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'One of the Darkest Days' in US History: Pelosi, Schumer React to Dobbs Ruling
Leah Barkoukis
Pro-Life Groups Rejoice Over the End of Roe
Katie Pavlich

The Five Reasons SCOTUS Overturned Roe and Casey
Spencer Brown

Justice Thomas Comes Out Swinging in Solo Concurring Opinion
Leah Barkoukis
Roe v. Wade Is Dead. Planned Parenthood Reacts Just As You’d Expect.
Madeline Leesman

BREAKING: Supreme Court Releases Abortion Ruling
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular