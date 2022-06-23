We Have More Brutal Evidence That Exposes Kamala Harris' Extreme Unpopularity

You already know this. Vice President Kamala Harris is an absolute train wreck. She's another person who can't do the job, which is saying something since serving as VP isn't hard. All you need to do is be around if there's a deadlocked Senate and…have a pulse.

Harris' numbers were circling the toilet before Biden. Her awkward laughter is insufferable. Her word salad is painful. Harris taking point on some of the Ukraine negotiations was a mess. Before that, she failed miserably in her roles as border czar (no shock) and COVID vaccine empress.

Yet, after all that, she's also Joe Biden's insurance policy. She's why his party hasn't whipped out the 25th Amendment to remove him. She's arguably worse. Harris' extreme unpopularity is evident with the DNC cutting their rate for a picture with her at a fundraising event. They couldn't sell enough tickets with the $15,000 per photo price tag (via The Federalist):

According to Tara Palmeri, formerly of Politico and now at Puck News, the DNC cut the cost for a photo with Harris at a California fundraiser with the Women’s Leadership Forum from $15,000 to $5,000. The rare price cut in the Biden economy came after the event reportedly struggled to sell enough tickets. […] Beyond the dismal approval ratings, wherein 52 percent, or more than half the country sees the vice president unfavorably compared to less than 40 percent who report otherwise, the lack of interest in the first female leader to occupy the Naval Observatory remains somewhat of a mystery. Since coming into office, Harris, 57, has developed a record of distracting a public in distress from the 79-year-old president’s woes with words of inspiration and celerity-like candor so strong that children seemed enamored by her animated explanation of space exploration. Never mind the vice president’s audience was full of paid child actors.

And let's not forget this gem about Ukraine:

“So Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

Yeah, I think they need to reduce the price even more given her string of disasters. She's a discount vice president.

This once again exposes how thin the Democratic Party is after this presidency is over. Kamala isn't running. If she does, she'll lose in a primary like before. The third most powerful person is Nancy Pelosi, and she'll be 900 years old. The Democratic Party is top-heavy with old geezers who are way past their prime and youngsters who are too left-wing and unknown to mount any successful national campaign. That's why I say keep an eye on Hillary Clinton in 2024.