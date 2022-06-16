San Francisco DA Recall Exposed the Democrats' Achilles' Heel

Spencer covered this last week, but the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin almost seems like forgotten news. The soft-on-crime DA was fired by voters of one of the most liberal cities in the country. What happened? Why isn’t the media covering this rather shocking setback for progressives? I’ll give a little leeway here. There is a lot going on. We have Ukraine. We’re still anticipating the Supreme Court decision on the Dobbs case which could overturn Roe v. Wade. We have high inflation and gas prices. We have an economy that’s barreling towards a recession and possibly depression. We have the 2022 midterms.

It's a lot—and all of it is bad news for Democrats who are poised to suffer epic losses at the polls. The only thing preventing that is not a turnaround by Biden and the Democrats on the economy—that’s long gone. It’s the Republicans’ penchant for self-sabotage. Still, crime is a hot topic issue for voters, and this Boudin guy just got a pink slip. Maybe the reason the liberal media is avoiding the subject is that nonwhite voters booted him (via NBC News):

Asian Americans, galvanized by rising crime rates and violent attacks against elders, appeared to be a driving force in Tuesday’s recall election that ousted San Francisco’s reformist District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Community organizers say the result reflects the group’s simmering frustrations with progressive leaders for not taking seriously the trauma they’ve faced over the past two years. They themselves are split on the matter, with some campaigning for the recall while others opposed it, highlighting a widening divide in the group’s outlook on policing and crime. […] Recent data show an increasing support within the community for tough-on-crime tactics to address public safety. About half of Asian American adults say stronger hate crime laws would be the most effective policy in preventing violence, according to a Pew Research Center survey last year. Another 14 percent chose increasing local police presence as the top measure. Boudin’s relationship with the city’s Asian American community has long been fraught. Last March, he came under fire for calling the murder of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai immigrant, the result of a “temper tantrum” and declining to pursue hate crime charges. Prominent liberal Asian American organizations campaigned for the recall. “We’re tired of having attacks on our seniors dismissed, delegitimized, ignored,” the Asian Pacific Democratic Club tweeted. “It’s not progressive or Democratic to talk at, instead of listen to, communities of color.” According to a poll conducted last month by the local paper the San Francisco Standard, more than two-thirds of registered Asian American voters said they favored the recall — the highest level of support of all racial groups.

Boudin is losing virtually every neighborhood with lots of non-white voters except for the Mission. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he's winning places with lots of progressive whites (Noe Valley, Castro, Haight) and nowhere else. — Kraz Greinetz (@krazgreinetz) June 8, 2022

Again, that's the story right there. Nonwhite voters in the city also wanted Chesa, the spawn of domestic terrorists, removed from office. It’s the Achilles’ heel that Democrats either don’t know or care about. It could be both. Democrats are so engulfed in a bubble mentality and moral superiority complex that they can’t see what’s going to wreck them down the road. This Battle of San Francisco with regards to the Chesa recall shows the white progressives wanted him to stay and the nonwhites wanted him fired. It’s a microcosm of the current Democratic Party. The rich white progressive elite, which has given tons of money to the Democratic Party, is pushing away the traditional voting blocs that have backed Democrats for decades. The former group is setting the agenda. They’ve written the checks, but white progressives are more radical and ideologically rigid on every issue than nonwhites. It’s to the point where in 2020 nonwhites began voting more closely with white conservatives. What started this? Democrats backed the ‘defund the police’ warcry.

This isn’t just conservatives noticing that the Left’s experiment with being soft on crime simply doesn’t work. David Shor is a self-described liberal, but he’s also telling base Democrats what they don’t want to hear, namely that they’ve lost the ability to connect with those who aren’t like them politically, they focus too much on immigration, and they risk losing whole sections of the traditional Democratic base that will spell certain doom in future presidential elections. He was making these observations after the 2020 election. The white progressives are elevating issues that are at odds with Democratic nonwhite supporters. Being ‘woke’ isn’t popular—at all. Yet, white progressives feel they’re right, so they double down which ends with a leftist DA in left-wing haven San Francisco getting fired. How can you not see that as a sign of horrors to come if you’re a liberal?

The rank-and-file of the Democratic base is becoming more conservative and more open to voting Republican. That’s especially true with nonwhite working-class voters. if this trajectory continues, it could be a new dark age era for liberalism, one that’s regional, elitist, coastal, and outright bizarre.

Case in point, Democrats have now declared that San Francisco was a conservative city, hence why the Chesa recall was successful. No autopsy, no introspection whatsoever. They’re not that stupid. They smell defeat. I just don’t think they can handle it.