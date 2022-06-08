Leftists

Democrats: Boudin Lost Because San Francisco Is Actually a Conservative Stronghold

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 10:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

After some 60 percent of San Francisco's voters — some of the most liberal in America — voted to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin — the face of the so-called "Progressive Prosecutor" movement — on Tuesday, woke liberals were left waking up to an unfortunate and uncomfortable reality on Wednesday. As usual, they refuse to admit the issue was with their own soft-on-crime policies that took SF streets from bad to worse. Instead of accepting defeat as a result of "progressive" values, they decided to make a whiplash-inducing pivot to argue that San Francisco is actually a conservative stronghold and not all that liberal. Yes, really. 

New York Magazine argued that Boudin's loss is because the City by the Bay "has never been its left-wing caricature" and was run by Republicans for the previous century. Uh, ok.  

Others took things a step further and argued that San Francisco "has always been a conservative city," a claim that is just... no. 

Of course, Shaun King had to chime in and offer his support for the point that SF is, in reality, conservative.

Meanwhile others continued to indulge and advance Boudin's campaign claim that the recall effort was some vast right wing conspiracy, which is also untrue. 

As Townhall reported previously, current and former California Dem Party officials were pushing for the recall, and they also shot down the claims that conservatives were the driving force behind the successful attempt to fire Boudin. "The fact is San Francisco Democrats put the recall on the ballot with 83,000 signatures, and a recent poll shows the recall is supported by 64% of San Francisco Democrats," noted Nima Rahimi, an executive board member of the CA Democrat Party in an op-ed urging Boudin's removal. What's more, greater than 60 percent of San Francisco's voters are Democrats, and the last time a Republican held the mayor's office was in 1964. 

The left can lose their minds all they want trying to spin Boudin's crushing loss in an ultra liberal enclave, but it won't change the fact that the rest of the country saw him go down in flames for his soft on crime policies. It also showed that blaming conservatives wasn't an effective campaign strategy. That should give pause to similar "progressive prosecutor" types in other liberal (soon to be deemed conservative?) cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

Most Popular