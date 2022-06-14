What the Hell Is Mitch McConnell Doing?

Well, it would seem the 60-vote watch regarding these bipartisan anti-gun talks could be over. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signaled that he is a ‘yes’ vote on the bipartisan gun control package that’s being hashed out up on the Hill. It includes funding for mental health and school security, but also provides funds to incentivize expanding red flag laws. The latter is not good news as the guardrails for overreach have not been set. It impacts veterans at disproportionate rates, and some might argue they’re unconstitutional on its face. Wherever you stand, there's also, there’s the whole principle aspect of the matter. Forget that we elect Republicans to be the defenders of Second Amendment rights, if you give Democrats an inch—they’re going to be looking to take 1000-mile chunks in the next round.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was a key player in these negotiations which offered a ton of cover for other Republicans to possibly sign onto this agreement. With Mitch giving his blessing, the way is clear for other Republicans to possibly join this chorus and surpass that 60-vote threshold. That benchmark was initially not a big climb to start. Now, the way is much clearer.

ALERT: Sen Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announces he will support bi-partisan framework on new gun control and school safety legislation — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 14, 2022

If text of legislation matches framework, McConnell appears to be a yes vote — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 14, 2022

What the hell is the GOP thinking? We’re on track for a great midterm election—and they do the one thing that could depress turnout and voter enthusiasm. What’s next? A bipartisan package on immigration?