What YouTube Is Doing for the Biden Administration Isn't Shocking

This isn’t shocking but still needs documentation. We all know Big Tech has been censoring conservatives. It’s been a years-long war. The New York Post’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop was the most explicit example. Social media companies froze the publication for over a week. They couldn’t post or tweet anything. why? Well, this story dropped in October of 2020. It could tilt the election, and it would have if the media did their job instead of propping up a man who we all now know cannot do the job.

As we enter January 6 in primetime, which is tantamount to psychological torture, the Post has yet again run into censorship. This time from YouTube. They took down an interview the publication had with the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge about why he was in the capital on January 6. He felt the election was stolen. That’s not a fringe opinion; millions of Americans feel that way. Millions more know about the funny business. The policing of opinions can be messy. We’ve all seen that with how these companies treat global warming and COVID posts. It’s insane, and it could become standard American law enforcement policy if we allow it (via NY Post):

Big Tech has reinforced the narrative that views antithetical to regime orthodoxy are dangerous and must be policed accordingly. In the latest example, YouTube deleted a Jan. 6, 2021, interview conducted by a Post reporter with a Capitol breach participant. In the video, Aaron Mostofsky, son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, explains why he was compelled to come to the Capitol, namely “to express … [his] opinion as a free American … that this election was stolen.” To Google-owned YouTube, the footage contains dangerous “misinformation” — speech that it equates with harm — meriting removal. In its removal notice, it asserts that “it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” arguing that “content that advances false claims that widespread fraud … changed the outcome of the US 2020 presidential election is not allowed …” […] The Biden administration’s June 2021 National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism states that “narratives of fraud in the recent general election … will almost certainly spur some DVEs [domestic violent extremists] to try to engage in violence.” Relatedly, the FBI classified the Capitol breach as an act of domestic terrorism, and the Justice Department has linked defendants’ views on the 2020 presidential election to wrongdoing. The administration’s domestic terror strategy had called for “enhancing faith in government” by countering “dangerous conspiracy theories that can provide a gateway to terrorist violence,” and vowed to “collaborate on addressing terrorist content … with technology companies.”

Benjamin Weingarten, the deputy editor for RealClearInvestigations, penned this piece, adding that if YouTube removes this video, then all of China’s Xi Xingping’s should be deleted as well. Of course, they won’t. People can be wrong. People can disagree. That’s the core of the matter here. There are folks who think we’re being controlled by reptilian shape-shifting aliens. There are those who think Princess Diana was killed by MI6. There’s even a theory that the late Princess of Wales discovered the Royal Family were aliens, which is why she was killed.

It’s totally outrageous, but not illegal to have tin foil hat theories. The political class needs to get over January 6. No one cares. The original intent of these hearings, to indict Trump for stirring an insurrection, has failed. The second goal of using this event as a 2022 midterm issue also failed; the economy is in shambles. Now, they’re hoping that people see these hearings and conclude that the GOP is too extreme to govern.

Sorry, that’s not going to happen. Everyone’s wallets are being torched. Mothers can’t find baby formula—and Joe Biden is adrift on all.