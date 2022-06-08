Naked Hunter Carelessly Posing with Guns Undercuts His Dad's Anti-Gun Push

It's the “naked gun.” He’s “packin’ heat.” Some outlets and meme creators had some grade-A captions and headlines for the latest discovery about the Hunter Biden. The man is a literal house of horrors. There’s untold debauchery on that hard drive. I don’t envy anyone who has combed through it. The New York Post has a copy. We all know about the crack cocaine, the hookers, the shady deals that he and his dad were part of, how he impregnated a stripper, how he made a stripper buy new sex toys for him, and why he’s banned from the Chateau Marmont. It’s all bad. As his father prepares for an anti-push up on the Hill, it’s probably not the best look when the president’s son is carelessly handling firearms naked with more hookers (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden shows himself to be a real first son-of-a-gun in the latest embarrassing personal video leak for President Biden’s scandal-scarred offspring. A naked Hunter casually waves around a handgun and even points it at the camera while cavorting with a nude hooker in a swank hotel room, according to video provided to The Post by the nonprofit Marco Polo research group. The cavalier clip of Hunter Biden holding the apparently illegally obtained weapon emerged amid the rash of mass shootings — and random gun violence in major cities — that included 11 incidents on Saturday and Sunday alone that left at least 15 people dead and 61 injured across the U.S., data shows. It also came just days after his dad called on Congress to pass new gun-control measures to stem the slaughter, declaring in a televised, primetime address last week that “the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute.”

Yeah, clean your own house, Joe. Katie wrote about this a while back. Hunter lied on his background check to obtain a firearm which ended up being thrown in the trash by his brother’s widow. The trash can was in a public parking lot. Lying on a background check is a felony. This is not a new law. What makes the Hunter Biden-handgun saga even more interesting is the Secret Service’s involvement (via Politico):

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO. But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact. The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws. The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement. 201218-hunter-joe-biden-ap-773Days later, the gun was returned by an older man who regularly rummages through the grocery’s store’s trash to collect recyclable items, according to people familiar with the situation. The incident did not result in charges or arrests. But the alleged involvement of the Secret Service remains a mystery.

Yeah, sorry—not a good look when you’re peddling anti-gun measures while allowing your son to pose naked with guns and handling them recklessly with prostitutes everywhere, Joe.