It Was Kamala Harris Who Gave the Preview to Joe Biden's Anti-Gun Speech Last Night

I mean, you cannot be shocked. This is the woman who mentioned doling out executive orders on gun control during her 2020 campaign which sank like the Kursk. What Joe Biden said is pretty much what Kamala Harris wants to do with regards to modern sporting rifles, like the AR-15. She mentioned this in May. After the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, Harris called for a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons,’ which Biden turned into an official White House initiative last night. Harris is a train wreck in public. Joe Biden is no better. The two are quite the gruesome twosome, but this is one area that we should expect all the time. I’m sure you all knew that this proposal was coming (via NY Post):

Vice President Kamala Harris has called for a ban on assault weapons after the horrific mass shootings at an elementary school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo, saying the arms have “no place in a civil society. “On the issue of gun violence, I will say, as I’ve said countless times, we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we’re not looking for a vaccine,” Harris told reporters Saturday in Buffalo, where she attended a funeral for one of the 10 people killed in the May 14 massacre there. “We know what works on this. It includes, let’s have an assault weapons ban,” she said. “You know what an assault weapon is? You know how an assault weapon was designed?” Harris said. “It was designed for a specific purpose – to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war with no place, no place in a civil society.” AR-15-style assault weapons were used by both Payton Gendron when he opened fire on a Tops Friendly Market, killing 10 black customers, and Salvador Ramos in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

I love how these liberals think the AR-15 was designed to kill, but hunting rifles, which fire a more powerful round mind you, couldn’t possibly do that. Never. It’s a shoddy argument that shields their true intent of total and complete gun confiscation through a national registry that will be set forth by expanded background checks. What about high-capacity magazines? That was another Biden action item mentioned last night. He wants to ban them, magazines that hold 10-rounds or more. Well, on its face, police departments are already in violation of the law. Fifteen-round magazines are commonplace as are 30-round magazines for AR-15s. The AR-15 is a common rifle as well, with millions in the possession of law-abiding Americans. There are countless so-called high-capacity magazines in circulation. This ban is true ‘horse has left the barn' territory.

Hold the line, but we seem to be having issues on that front as more than a few Senate Republicans might be open to some gun control measures.