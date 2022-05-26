After Horrific Texas Shooting, Biden's Greatest Presidential Fear Is Kept Alive By His Own Actions

So, I guess we can assume Joe Biden has totally abandoned a key 2020 promise, right? It’s dead. Not that anyone believed he could accomplish this during his presidency. I’m not talking about solving the inflation crisis, the gas price fiasco, the baby formula shortage, or the war in Ukraine. We all know Joe can’t do the job. He can’t grow the economy, which shrank last quarter. He has supposedly united the world against Russia following their invasion of Ukraine, but who cares if American mothers can’t feed their kids. The man has a .22 caliber brain for a .357 magnum world. As of now, I’m talking about the 2020 promise of uniting the country. He can’t do it. It was never going to happen given the 2020 election shenanigans.

I cited The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman this week who had lunch with Joe Biden recently and walked away with the feeling that Joe was incredibly fearful that he couldn’t bridge the divisions in America. He never said it to the columnist outright, but Freidman said it was written all over his face. Flashforward to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 young kids were killed along with two teachers. Then, the angry old man came out. He rolled out some bad partisan jokes and once again peddled the same talking points that get us nowhere when these tragedies happen. Katie wrote about that Tuesday.

BIDEN: "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren't running through the forest with kevlar vests on for God's sake! It's just sick!" pic.twitter.com/gAGhti45h7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

BIDEN: "As a nation we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?! When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" pic.twitter.com/CB9NCagDt1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

Tucker Carlson on Biden's speech: "The President of the United States, frail, confused, bitterly partisan, desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party, dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting." pic.twitter.com/qVKvVr05p1 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) May 25, 2022

I want to be your friend, but also shout everything I hate about you to your face.

Democrats have always overestimated their base of power which is regional and unsustainable when it comes to national elections. They’ve overestimated the appeal of their agenda that only caters to the urban-based, the woke, the rich, and the very, very white. Only rich white liberals can take days off work and scream into the sky about abortion. Only rich white liberals can afford to put solar panels on every square inch of their homes. Only rich white liberals can afford electric cars. These are action items for the elite, and the ethos of the agenda is clear: this is NOT for you. Not sure how that sells when 80 percent of voters are in this ‘not for you’ category.

Biden can’t unite the country because he has a trash agenda. He’s a terrible speaker. Everyone can see he’s not with it—and he still has to resolve multiple domestic crises. He just can’t do anything right. And then to demonize pro-Bill of Rights Americans in the wake of an awful shooting.

Uniting the country—that was already a lofty goal with this type of snobby, unhinged, extreme, and utterly deplorable Democratic Party. It was a promise that was already bleeding out; Biden just decided to put a .45 caliber bullet into it.