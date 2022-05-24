Joe Biden

Biden Turns Texas Horror Into a Partisan Screed Full of Bad Jokes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 24, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old man stormed the school, killing 18 children and three adults. 

During his remarks, Biden didn't use the time to honor the victims and their families. Instead, he rehashed old jokes about deer wearing kevlar and ranted while reading the teleprompter. 

He also claimed it was time for Congress to "do something," but did not say what specific law would have prevented the killer from carrying out his heinous crimes. He blamed the situation on "the gun lobby." 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noticed the viciously partisan and callous nature of Biden's remarks, prompting this response. 

