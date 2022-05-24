Biden Turns Texas Horror Into a Partisan Screed Full of Bad Jokes

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old man stormed the school, killing 18 children and three adults.

During his remarks, Biden didn't use the time to honor the victims and their families. Instead, he rehashed old jokes about deer wearing kevlar and ranted while reading the teleprompter.

BIDEN: "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren't running through the forest with kevlar vests on for God's sake! It's just sick!" pic.twitter.com/gAGhti45h7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

He also claimed it was time for Congress to "do something," but did not say what specific law would have prevented the killer from carrying out his heinous crimes. He blamed the situation on "the gun lobby."

Biden's message for "those who obstruct or delay or block the 'common sense gun laws'":



"We will not forget." pic.twitter.com/p3pXMqoQjI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

BIDEN: "As a nation we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?! When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" pic.twitter.com/CB9NCagDt1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noticed the viciously partisan and callous nature of Biden's remarks, prompting this response.