Total Victory: Judge Rules Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Qualified for Re-election

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has triumphed over her political enemies. She can run for re-election. Her name can remain on the ballot. It’s a win for free speech. It’s a win for our system of government. Look, we’re a nation of over 300 million people. Chances are you’re not going to like a lot of people who get elected to Congress. The Left seems to be incapable of understanding that not liking someone isn’t sufficient to bar them from office. The same applies to impeachment. Your side is going to lose a lot in how we decided our representatives. It’s just a fact of life.

To recap, Greene was facing legal action that her actions during the January 6 riot violated her oath of office which should bar her from re-election. It was totally absurd. There was nothing to this legal action. The liberal media even could muster enough juice to attack her. She couldn’t recall a lot regarding the questions she was asked but who could? January 6, 2021 was a LONG time ago. People forget. Things get lost. Memories mesh. Today, a judge agreed that there was nothing that would make the case for Ms. Greene to be barred from seeking a second term (via Axios):

A judge ruled on Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is qualified for reelection despite a lawsuit arguing that she should be "constitutionally disqualified from congressional office" because of her role in the Jan. 6 riot, AP reports. Why it matters: Greene, one of the faces of the Republican party and a staunch Trump supporter, was questioned in court about the insurrection. She repeated the unfounded claim that fraud led to Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, AP writes. But Greene also testified that she did not know about plans to violently disrupt Congress' proceedings as they certified electoral votes. What they're saying: "This decision betrays the fundamental purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause and gives a pass to political violence as a tool for disrupting and overturning free and fair elections," Free Speech for People, who represented the Georgia voters in the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Sorry, liberals—you lose again. On Trump's impeachment and January 6, it’s just a lost cause. When will you realize that? No one cares. No one will ever care, and nothing will come of this—ever. Here’s to Marjorie Taylor Greene 2022. I hope she’s back next session.