Here's What Caused Chelsea Manning to Post a Prepare for Civil War Tweet

There’s a wide range of emotions here coming from the Left after the leaking of the Supreme Court opinion in the Dobbs abortion case. It’s 5-3 right now, but it’s clear that the majority is going to overturn Roe v. Wade. this has sent liberal America into a tailspin like no other. From yelling into the air to hoping people get raped, the Left is just going insane. For Manning, the infamous leaker of classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010, it’s time to prepare for civil war.

Yeah, the Left wants their side to buy guns and ammunition over abortion. Baby-killing is a war cry now. Baby-killing is the Left’s new but now literal call to arms. You can see why everyone sees them as unhinged degenerates.

“For those of you who are just catching up: if you are able to afford it, and if it is safe for you to do so, you should consider arming yourselves, then finding others to train with in teams and learn how to defend your community—we may need these skills in the very near future,” Manning tweeted.

You cannot make this up. One Supreme Court opinion that doesn’t go their way—and the civil war talk begins. What’s next? We don’t win an election, so it’s time to fix bayonets. It could come to that with this crew. The Left is a whiny petulant child. They think they’re entitled to win every election, win every argument, and win every major Supreme Court opinion due to their feelings. The insufferable aura of self-righteousness. They just feel like they have the right views so they should just win. That’s no real life. That’s not reality. That’s mental illness.

Want to win legitimately? Get the public on your side and build momentum to pass a law legalizing abortion nationwide. It’s that simple. There is nothing in the Constitution that mentions abortion. It doesn’t prohibit it. Pass a law. The ballot box is your friend. We all know why the Left doesn’t do this. One is that infanticide doesn’t poll well. The second is that the people who usually are the most pro-abortion are true circus freaks who would alienate 75-80 percent of voters. The third is that this will be a lot of work, and we all know liberals hate doing work.

We’re going to kill each other over abortion. That would be a causus belli for a leftist to invade his own country.