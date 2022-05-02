Bill Maher Takes Big Tech to the Woodshed Over Burying the Hunter Biden and Wuhan Lab Leak Stories

Bill Maher has hit multiple home runs in recent weeks. He's not woke. He's not for organized mayhem, which is what happens when you push stuff like defunding the police. He's all about fighting radical Islamic terrorism. He's pro-free speech. You all know this, but Maher is not a conservative. Yet, in today's Democratic Party, he's a right-winger.

Maher's affinity for free speech means you can at least have a conversation with him without being yelled at, which is the default position of the left. He's also willing to admit things CNN and MSNBC will never do, like saying the Hunter Biden laptop story was real. Oh, and it was suppressed because it didn't fit the liberal media narrative. Also, the Wuhan lab leak story. Both were dismissed outright by the media because it would only prove that conservatives were right. Maher didn't go there during his show last Friday, but the concerted effort to censor stories liberals don't like is what should cost them their judgeship in what can be put out there, according to the comedian.

Maher took Big Tech to the woodshed over these antics (via Fox News):

"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Twitter on Friday for "failing" on what should and shouldn't be allowed on its platform as Elon Musk takes over the social media giant. "Has Twitter failed in setting itself up in the past as the judge of what can go out there? And I would say yes, you have," Maher said during a panel discussion Friday night. "You failed when you threw the New York Post off of Twitter for talking about Hunter Biden's emails. And it turned out that was a real story. You failed when you said we couldn't read about whether COVID had come from a lab. You failed!" Maher pointed to how Twitter slapped the "sensitive content" label on a video produced by the conservative satire The Babylon Bee, which mocked sensitive Twitter staffers freaking out about the Tesla CEO becoming their new boss. "'Sensitive content,' Twitter said. In the video, they were making fun of Twitter for being too sensitive. This is so ‘Through the Looking Glass’!" Maher exclaimed. "This is well within what satire has always been. And the fact that they flagged this for being insensitive shows their complete lack of self-awareness about what their own problem is. If that's where the line is, you have failed Twitter. You do need a new sheriff." Maher bashed Twitter for becoming a "left-wing place" and how media organizations have become "silos" for people who want a narrow their news to match their politics, hoping the platform can become the "town square" Musk says it should be.

What about Generation Z? Aren't they going to figure this out? Barack Obama thinks so, as he's launched a campaign against so-called disinformation.

"I hope not. Because they are worse," Maher said. "I'd much rather have Elon Musk making the rules than a 23-year-old who can't take the joke on Babylon Beeswax, or whatever the f--- that is. I mean, this is a generation that doesn't know what the word 'violence' means," Maher added.

He's not wrong. Look, I know most Millennials are quite terrible regarding their politics, but my cohort never thought "silence was violence." Pronouns were not included in emails or name tags. The transgender circus wasn't in full swing. Defunding the police was never a thing. School teachers, while progressive, weren't nuts, doling out puberty blockers in secret to their students. Drag shows were not being booked for middle schoolers. This is very much a post-9/11 baby issue since those kids are now entering or have just graduated college.

And Maher is right—they can't take a joke. It's why comedians avoid college campuses now. A comic's run-of-the-mill routine is now considered violence by these lefty snowflakes. This crap didn't exist when I was in school—and I went to a pretty damn liberal college.

The good news is that Elon Musk bought Twitter. He can't be canceled. And he's going to return Twitter to its former glory. It's not a right-wing platform. It's a free speech one, which everyone wants, but the urban-based professional elites are afraid their fragile moral superiority complexes will be shattered.

Well, life's a b****. Suck it up, cupcakes.