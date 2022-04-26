What a Soon-to-be-Ex-Biden White House Adviser Said About Ocasio-Cortez Is...Not Inaccurate

Former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was a top Democrat in the House. He was chair of the Black Congressional Caucus. He could have been a congressman for life. He decided to become a senior adviser to Joe Biden in 2021. He was also tasked with reaching out to conservatives. Yeah, that action item was doomed to failure. I have no doubt that Richmond could probably draft a messaging strategy that could resonate with some rural voters. The problem is that he can’t—not with this Democratic Party that is increasingly left-wing, violent, and outright insane. It’s the party of shrill white women. Its base for this cycle is pretty much white women on Instagram. And these ladies don’t really know what’s going on. They don’t know what issues are impacting the rest of us. A food shortage to them is no avocados at Whole Foods. I’m not saying anything new. These folks love the Squad and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the face of the far-left in Congress, which is why things are stuck.

I’m sure there are more Democrats who could do some better outreach as the party faces annihilation in November. They can’t. If they anger AOC and her ilk, things get messy quickly. There’s no room to maneuver other than doubling down on bad policies that have hurt Democrats. I’m not complaining. One bad idea that’s associated with Democrats is defunding the police and being soft on crime. The woke education agenda has angered suburban voters. The Democrats’ enabling and support of discriminatory admissions practices in education has potentially led to an exodus of Asian-American support. So, perhaps this was a little venting session.

Richmond recently called AOC a “f**king idiot.” Now, he’s being transferred to the Democratic National Committee to help curb the fallout from the midterms (via NY Post):

White House adviser Cedric Richmond confirmed Tuesday that he will depart President Biden’s staff for a position at the Democratic National Committee — shortly after reporting that he called left-wing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib “f—ing idiots.” Richmond, 48, will serve in a vague DNC role boosting the party’s efforts to avoid a wipeout in the midterm elections in November. He and the White House described the transition as a promotion. Richmond, director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, was one of the few relatively fresh faces among Biden’s senior West Wing staff, which is dominated by longtime associates of the 79-year-old president. He reportedly struggled to be included. It’s unclear if Richmond’s criticism of Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Tlaib (D-Mich.) had anything to do with the timing of his exit.

Yeah, okay—calling one of the most vocal Democrats an f-ing idiot had nothing to do with this move? Please. We all know Joe Biden and this White House fears the Squad. The feisty New York socialist is also not afraid to shoot inside the ship, even when her own party is facing a drumming. AOC will be fine hailing from a D+5600 district so she has the privilege of hurling hand grenades into her own party’s tent and unleashing her progressive activist army on whoever is the enemy of the week. Biden’s crew is obviously not about to fix bayonets for an intraparty fight right now given all they’re dealing with so if demoting Richmond had to happen—it had to happen. The White House of course tried to play this off as a promotion this week. Leaving the White House is a promotion now?