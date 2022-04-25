Here's the New Development About the Man Who Killed Himself in Front of the Supreme Court

Rebecca had this SCOTUS story last Friday. What the hell is going on in Washington, DC?

It was a hellacious week in the capital. The DC Police issued a general evacuation order for the Capitol Complex after an aircraft that may have posed a danger was detected. It turned out the unknown parachuters were members of the US Army Golden Knights doing a jump for the Washington Nationals baseball game.

Then, there was a shooting that left at least three people injured. The suspect was later found dead near the scene. And then, there was this suicide in front of the Supreme Court. A man decided to pull a "Buddhist monk in Saigon" and set himself on fire. He later died of his injuries. His name was Wynn Bruce, and he was a climate activist from Boulder, Colorado (via NY Post):

A climate activist who lit himself on fire on Earth Day outside the United States Supreme Court Building has died, according to reports. Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, died Saturday, a day after he set himself ablaze in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the court building. He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died. A Facebook page belonging to a person named Wynn Bruce said he was a Buddhist and a climate activist. In 2020, Bruce left a cryptic Facebook comment that included a fire emoji and the date of his death, 4/22/2022.

Police are still investigating the motive, but I'm sorry—that's a bit ironic. The climate activist committed suicide by dousing himself in fossil fuels. Look, there are a lot of walls you crash into being on the left. We all know this.

During the Vietnam War, Norman Morrison killed himself via self-immolation to protest the conflict. He did it right by the late Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara's office.

