Here's the New Development About the Man Who Killed Himself in Front of the Supreme Court

Posted: Apr 25, 2022 12:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. David Ake

Rebecca had this SCOTUS story last Friday. What the hell is going on in Washington, DC? 

It was a hellacious week in the capital. The DC Police issued a general evacuation order for the Capitol Complex after an aircraft that may have posed a danger was detected. It turned out the unknown parachuters were members of the US Army Golden Knights doing a jump for the Washington Nationals baseball game. 

Then, there was a shooting that left at least three people injured. The suspect was later found dead near the scene. And then, there was this suicide in front of the Supreme Court. A man decided to pull a "Buddhist monk in Saigon" and set himself on fire. He later died of his injuries. His name was Wynn Bruce, and he was a climate activist from Boulder, Colorado (via NY Post): 

A climate activist who lit himself on fire on Earth Day outside the United States Supreme Court Building has died, according to reports.

Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, died Saturday, a day after he set himself ablaze in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the court building.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he died. 

A Facebook page belonging to a person named Wynn Bruce said he was a Buddhist and a climate activist.

In 2020, Bruce left a cryptic Facebook comment that included a fire emoji and the date of his death, 4/22/2022.

Police are still investigating the motive, but I'm sorry—that's a bit ironic. The climate activist committed suicide by dousing himself in fossil fuels. Look, there are a lot of walls you crash into being on the left. We all know this. 

During the Vietnam War, Norman Morrison killed himself via self-immolation to protest the conflict. He did it right by the late Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara's office. 

H/T/ Jazz Shaw

