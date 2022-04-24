The Lawsuit Against Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Beyond Laughable

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation, exploding gas prices, anemic jobs growth, recession warnings, and Joe Biden’s utter and complete incompetence, I forgot about the legal challenge facing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). She’s facing a lawsuit that’s alleging she facilitated the attack on the US Capitol on January 6. The Left cannot let this go. Everyone else couldn’t care less. We have moved on and have other more pressing matters of life to deal with right now. The legal challenge is aimed at preventing her from running for re-election. Her social media posts have been logged as evidence—I’m not making this up. A duly elected member of Congress could be barred from running because…she exercised her First Amendment rights. She didn’t plot or plan the January 6 riot. The whole matter is a circus. She gave testimony in this legal proceeding on Friday (via NBC News):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Friday repeatedly deflected questions about her involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, filed a lawsuit last month on behalf of a group of Georgia voters, alleging that Greene facilitated the attack on the Capitol. Greene testified under oath for nearly four hours as a witness during the hearing, as challengers make their case against her eligibility to run for re-election. Greene was asked numerous questions about if she had any connection to the events that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, and in the days leading up to the riot. The congresswoman said she was aware people had planned to come to Washington, D.C., to "support our objection" to the election results in Congress. […] "I don't remember" was an answer she gave frequently during the hearing Friday. She offered the same response when asked if she had spoken to anyone in the White House about Jan. 6, and said she couldn't "recall" if anyone had ever mentioned to her that the events could turn violent. Pointing to the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from running for federal or state office, the suit alleges that Greene is ineligible to run because she engaged in obstructing the transfer of presidential power, in part through her rhetoric challenging the election results.

This is a clown show. There was no insurrection or rebellion. Sorry, feelings are not facts, liberal America. We know you have plenty of feelings, you ooze feelings. More barrels of…feelings have leaked out of you than the BP oil spill. It doesn’t change the fact that this is a pile of hot garbage. If there was evidence, Trump would be indicted by now, right? He isn’t because there is none. The select committee on this little riot was set up to be the Democrats saving grace for 2022. Joe Biden’s failed agenda screwed all of that up, not that it would have saved them anyway because NO ONE cares about the riot anymore. If they got nothing on Trump, and they don’t, then there’s nothing on MTG.

Also, you can almost taste the disdain from the print, the insinuation that she’s hiding something. January 6 was over a year ago. Memories are lost. People can’t recall things. People forget. There’s a scene in 12 Angry Men with Henry Fonda where he corners a juror who claimed to have perfect memory when debating to hand down a guilty verdict for a man accused of murder. I’m sure you’ve seen the film. That juror couldn’t remember the double feature he paid to see the previous week.

MTG is a firebrand. She’s a bomb thrower and every now and then she does post something that’s a tad extreme. That’s not illegal. That’s not disqualifying. There are these things called elections. If you don’t like her, vote her out. If she wins, I don’t what to say to her detractors who don’t even live in her district. Sorry, New Yorkers, often your side loses in these contests. That goes for the GOP as well. No one bats .1000 here. Get over it. The courts are always weaponized by liberals to get what they want.

In 2020, there were controversial antics that arose during the ballot counting process. There were mail-in ballots that were sketchy. There was funny business. And now, the courts have ruled the unilateral voter changes made by Democratic secretaries of state in Michigan and Pennsylvania were illegal. You need to legislatures to sign off. These officials were not going to let that happen; they’re Republican legislatures. That was the steal.

This whole January 6 fetish the Democrats have is embarrassing and once chain shows that their interests, and what they think is important, is wooly exclusive to their small, urban-based enclave. They don’t know what normal people are concerned about at all, which is why they’re going to get wrecked in a few months. And I bet MTG, will return next session.