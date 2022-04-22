Oh, Look Who Ended Their Indoor Mask Mandate…Again

That’s the ballgame, folks. This game has been over for quite some time. There are many, MANY examples of COVID being injected into the veins of the political class for a power high. Do masks work? On paper, sure—but the fine print is quite clear that every mask must be custom-fitted. Everyone is different. This doesn’t mesh well with the Left’s one-size-fits-all approach to…everything. Also, children can’t wear N95 masks as their faces are too small. There is a new COVID subvariant, but no one cares. No one should care. We have vaccines and therapeutics. It’s time to get back to normalcy. If some mask Nazis can’t handle that, then they were too mentally ill to function in society in the first place. To those people, please do stay inside forever and never come out if that’s how you feel.

Philadelphia was the only city to reinstate a mask mandate, but it’s gone now. Yeah, it didn’t even last as long as CNN+. The mandate is gone because cases had leveled out. That’s not possible. That’s science fiction. This can’t happen in a matter of days; this is the so-called experts’ own data on the virus which has been disseminated ad nauseum. This is how you know (again) the whole playbook was about the maximization of government power (via CBS Philly):

Philadelphia lifted its indoor mask mandate, but residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to still wear a mask in indoor public spaces, the city’s health department announced on Friday. The Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate. Further details will be announced during a 10:30 a.m. briefing that will be streamed live on CBS News Philly. Health officials say the decision to rescind the order is due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, not criticism from businesses and residents. From the end of March to mid-April, the health department said cases rose steeply. Philadelphia was averaging 50 to 60 cases per day during that period, rising to a peak of 377 cases on April 14. Hospitalizations have also decreased. On April 17, they peaked at 82 and are now at 65 as of April 21. Health officials say based on the data that hospitalizations have not continued to rise, the city will no longer use the COVID-19 response levels that were introduced earlier this year.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia will rescind the city's indoor mask mandate just days after the order went back into effect, city health officials tell CBS3.https://t.co/BuTeM0oN3N — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 22, 2022

BREAKING: Philadelphia cancels mask mandate after 4 days due to "leveling of case counts" — BNO/Medriva Newsroom (@medriva) April 22, 2022

There’s no way masks lowered case counts in four days.



This literally proves none of this is based on science. https://t.co/5vHjnHLlp5 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 22, 2022

The mandate was reinstated before Tax Day, April 12. And now it’s gone. What was telling is that only Philly brought this protocol back. Everyone else got on with their lives. Also, it’s an election year. Also, if that was the number of cases, you just have to laugh. We’re acting as if no one ever got sick pre-COVID. I’m sure the cold and flu numbers are much higher and yet—there was no mask mandate then. This COVID hysterics era is coming to an end come November when the Democrats will be crushed.