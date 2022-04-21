How Will Liberals React to Spotify's Latest Decision on the Obama Podcast?

Spotify has endured the wrath of the ‘woke’ mob and survived. The platform faced an internal and external rebellion over hosting The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan, who is not a conservative, is something much worse. He’s pro-free speech. The man will sit down and chat with anyone he’s curious about whether that be a Hollywood celebrity or Alex Jones. From Gilbert Gottfried to Sanjay Gupta, Rogan had them all on his show, and it’s a great production. COVID has turned the Left into unhinged a-holes, so they weren’t happy about his commentaries about the virus and what he did when he contracted it. He took ivermectin, which was the wrong therapeutic in the eyes of the Left. He was smeared by CNN. Even Sanjay Gupta disagreed with his network’s framing of his COVID treatment program. Many were calling for Rogan to sue CNN, but he opted against it. Musicians demanded Spotify remove their catalog which they obliged. Rogan has a $200 million dollar deal with Spotify. He makes more money than these has-been artists who haven’t had a hit in 25 years. It was a hellacious storm, but the platform survived it. They could face liberal anger again—maybe—over their decision about the Obama podcast (via Fox News):

Spotify is reportedly showing the Obamas the door. Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, is seeking a multimillion deal elsewhere as their deal with Spotify expires this year, according to sources. Among the potential partners Higher Ground is negotiating with are Amazon's Audible and iHeartMedia. Sources tell Bloomberg News the Obamas is hoping to find its new home within the coming weeks. However, Bloomberg News indicated that the move was not the former president's choice. "It has talked with multiple big networks, including Spotify, but the Swedish streaming giant declined to make an offer, according to three sources familiar with the discussions," Bloomberg News wrote. Spotify did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Well, this is obviously a racist move…you can see some progressive making that argument on Tik Tok. The ‘everything is racist’ camp will surely toss in their commentaries, but will it be as intense as the Rogan circus. Probably not. The young folks are still depressed that Joe Biden has forgiven all college debt. Still, if Rogan speaking was enough to cause a ruckus, Spotify not wanting to keep the Obamas is ample reason to throw a tantrum again. Give it time.