CNN Editor Really Floated This as a Sleeper 2022 Election Issue

It’s maddening. Are these people idiots or evil geniuses? Okay, maybe the latter is giving them too much credit, but CNN’s latest piece about sleeper 2022 issues shows once again shows the explicit bias that infests the liberal media, a bias that these folks say doesn’t exist. So-called journalists don’t pick sides, remember that garbage? You all know this. Any conservative has known liberal media bias for decades now. Still, it’s worth being reminded. It’s worth updating the evidence locker for this stuff.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza has found a “sneaky” 2022 issue that could be a problem for Democrats. Our friends at Twitchy posted about this first. Actually, he found an issue that’s not sneaky at all. It’s been front-and-center for years. The border counties of this country have known it for at least a quarter-century now. And if he truly thinks this is a sneaky issue, he was asleep for the entire 2016 election cycle. It’s illegal immigration. I’m not kidding. CNN thinks that this is a “sneaky” issue. It’s only the issue that catapulted Donald Trump to the top of the GOP candidate pile in 2016. This is how he won the nomination, guys.

It's also why scores of Hispanics in states like Texas are flocking to the GOP. Democrats were at least serious about the border. The Barbara Jordan Commission under Bill Clinton is a good blueprint for immigration enforcement. The late Jordan was a black Texas Democratic congresswoman, but her outline for immigration policy would be viewed as racist in today’s Democratic Party. It’s not, but you know how this game is played (via CNN):

This could be the new sneaky big issue of the 2022 electionhttps://t.co/Ove5FmrATL — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 19, 2022

With all the focus of late on inflation and its impact on the coming midterm elections, we may be overlooking another issue gaining traction among the American public: immigration. More than 4 in 10 Americans told Gallup in March that they have a "great deal" of worry about "illegal immigration," which is how the firm framed the issue in its survey. That number, which was consistent with Gallup's polling last year as well, is on the high end of their survey findings on the issue over the past decade. And considerable concern is primarily on the rise among politically critical independent voters. In 2018, just 3 in 10 independents said they had a great deal of concern about the issue. Now that number stands at 39%. What should be even more concerning for President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress is that these numbers from Gallup came before the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it would be suspending Title 42, a provision that allows border agents to turn away immigrants seeking asylum which has been in place since March 2020.

So, what you’re saying is that open border policies are not popular? I could never have guessed. I mean, those of us who aren’t in the liberal media bubble knew this years ago, but glad some in this field are catching on. Biden won’t do anything because any immigration enforcement program, even those that have been on the books since...forever, will be viewed as Trumpian. For a great many folks in liberal America, history didn’t start until 2016. You could view this as the liberal media’s tacit acknowledgment that the Democrats are going to be sliced on multiple fronts due to their terrible positions on a variety of policies, immigration being a top one. And Joe Biden and the rest of the old guard need to know that they can and should stand up to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her pro-illegal alien antics.

In the meantime, there’s only one way to respond to some folks in the liberal media realizing that illegal immigration is a problem. To quote John McClane, “Welcome to the party, pal”



