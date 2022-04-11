College Kid Who Wrecked Brian Stelter Said Host Had Zero Remorse for CNN's Fake News Catastrophes

He promised to speak to the college student more after his panel last week. CNN’s Brian Stelter was invited to speak at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics’ conference on Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy. I still can’t believe CNN was picked to be on a panel. I shouldn’t be shocked, then again, I’m not.

Except there were more fireworks here when college freshman Christopher Phillips confronted Stelter and his network with a list of their crimes. The endless stream of hot garbage. From Russian collusion to Nick Sandmann, Phillips has CNN's fake news rap sheet. The un-reliable Sources host doled out the usual ‘right-wing narrative’ to deflect from his network’s abysmal journalistic record which has contributed mightily to why no one trusts the media. Guys, we all know you’re biased. Just let it out.

Freshman Christopher Phillips CALLS OUT Brian Stelter and CNN for being a "purveyor of disinformation." He points to the Russian collusion hoax, Jussie Smollett, the smears of Justice Kavanaugh and Nick Sandmann, and their dismissal of Hunter Biden's laptop. pic.twitter.com/eHxqAWqVSC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 7, 2022

Phillips was invited on Tucker Carlson’s show on April 8 to discuss this exchange where the college writer said that Stelter showed no signs of remorse over his network’s pervasive and serial malpractice when it comes to journalism (via Newsbusters):





Phillips told Carlson that he and his two fellow writers at the Chicago Thinker newspaper saw "a ton of legacy media employees whose entire careers have been spreading disinformation. Those are the people who are telling us about how to avoid disinformation. So you know, I hear Brian Stelter, and he talks for 30 minutes about how Fox News is this huge purveyor of disinformation, they're the enemy of the people. And then I come up and I say, wait a second, run that back because actually, CNN, from what I've seen at least, is probably 10 times the purveyor of disinformation that you claim Fox News to be and, you know, he didn't really have a great answer for it." CARLSON: Well, I just -- you know, some of the examples that you threw at him, you know, are subjective. I agreed with your take on it. But some of them were just objective, like CNN did dismiss Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation, that kid is on camera doing it. Wouldn't it have been better if he would have said: Yes, we got in -- you know, I got that wrong. You know, I'm sorry about that. Wouldn't that have worked? PHILLIPS: Gosh, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, I didn't exactly expect him to hand over the keys and say, you know what, we're corrupt. Go ahead, Chris, and make CNN the truth. But, you know, I did kind of expect him to say, you know, we retracted those stories, and we apologize for saying that. CARLSON: Right. PHILLIPS: And we always say, you know, keep a clean -- we tried to keep a clean record. But there was no apology. There was no remorse whatsoever. It's just, you know, I don't know what news network you're talking about. That's not mine, when in reality, he said these things on CNN. It's all documented.

I think we’re all resigned to the fact that CNN is a good soldier for the Democratic Party. CNN and MSNBC are de facto state media for the Biden administration. They only get yelled at when they’re not being aggressive in pushing the White House talking points. Look, this is America. This is a free country. It’s free speech, but again—just admit that you’re all Democratic operatives. I do read The Guardian because they cover stories that aren’t given much attention here, and they admit their biases. They’re a proud left-wing newspaper. I know what I’m getting. CNN doles out propaganda and fake news and thinks it’s as impartial as Brinkley and Huntley from the before time.

It also shows that these people are also grade-A psychopaths. They’re not like Patrick Bateman in the sense that they’re physically killing scores of people and in some cases, consuming them—but it does show that they’re willing to destroy people’s lives to save the liberal agenda. They would hurl untold numbers of people into the meat grinder to protect fake news stories if it meant shielding their Democratic Party overlords from defeat.