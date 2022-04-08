LIAR: Dem Congressman Says He's Feeling the Pain at the Pump, But He Owns an Electric Car

Yeah, now is not the time to be lying to voters especially when it comes to economic pain. Inflation has greatly degraded the paychecks of America’s working families. The spike in gas prices over Biden’s failed energy prices only pours salt into the wound. The supply chain crisis is also impacting Americans at the grocery store. These are real problems. The Democrats don’t know this pain, though it appears some know that they must act as they do for the midterm season. It probably explains why Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) was caught lying about how he’s feeling the pain at the pump. The only problem is that the man owns an electric car. Yes, he’s one of the bougie elite who can afford to blow $50-60,000 on an electric car, which the Biden administration thinks is affordable for most of the country. Again, that’s like telling a homeless man to buy a house for shelter (via Free Beacon):

There’s no question we’re all feeling pain from high gas prices. While there's no silver bullet that's going to fix our predicament overnight, I'm committed to focusing on solutions that deliver real results.https://t.co/W5tdp3QyOv — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) April 2, 2022

"There's no question we're all feeling pain from high gas prices. The average price of regular gas in California is now around $6.00 per gallon," Levin wrote in an op-ed for the Times of San Diego. "And while pundits and politicians will continue to point fingers, I'm going to keep focusing on solutions that deliver real results." Levin's attempt at empathy fell flat, however, given his preference for expensive electric cars. The congressman has owned at least two electric vehicles, according to his social media posts. One is the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, which retails for about $60,000. The other is a Chevy Volt, which can cost more than $40,000. Wait. You might be asking yourself: Did the congressman really leave his infant child in the backseat of his fancy electric car so that he could pose for a photograph he would later post on social media? Yes, in fact, he did. In November 2021, Levin bragged on Instagram about test-driving a brand new Rivian electric truck, which has a retail price starting at $79,500. In the interest of providing context, that is about $12,000 more than what the median American household earns in an entire year.

Look, bravo that the congressman can afford such a luxury, but this is the mindset of the limousine liberal. This is the urban-based professional elite: snobby, condescending, and out-of-touch with the real needs of Americans. America needs job creation, economic growth, energy production, and a competent president. Instead, we have lackluster jobs growth, an economy veering towards a recession, rising gas prices, and Joe Biden.

The electric car model is the same mindset they have with Obamacare and affordability. We know it’s not affordable. Shockingly, CNN reported on how the middle class is hammered by the Affordable Care Act. The spiking premiums also pointed to the law’s unsustainability, but onward we go, right?

Democrats are just bad for America. They’re too extreme, too gross, and too bizarre for the normal people living here on Planet Earth. The fact that they can just go out and lie, like Levin, shows that it’s all a show for them. What else is new?