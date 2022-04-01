Washington State Looks to Ban New Gas Cars

The Democrats’ war on the internal combustion engine isn’t just solely an obsession with the radical Left and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). It’s being exported to the state legislatures now. It’s also not shocking that most left-wing states are adopting such measures that are Green New Deal-influenced. In Washington, there could be a ban on new gas cars. Yes, they’re taking the Oregon Trail game to its most extreme limits. It's back to the methods of travel not seen since the Donner Party san cannibalism (via Daily Wire):

Washington state is preparing to ban most new gasoline-powered vehicles within the next eight years. SB 5974 — a piece of legislation recently signed by Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA) — establishes a target that “all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state be electric vehicles.” An “interagency electric vehicle coordinating council” created by the new law is directed to “complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target.” “Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation,” Inslee said at the bill signing. “This package will move us away from the transportation system our grandparents imagined and towards the transportation system our grandchildren dream of.” The legislation — dubbed “Clean Cars 2030” — was enacted as part of a $17 billion climate agenda called “Move Ahead Washington.” Other facets of the package include $5.4 billion for “carbon reduction and multimodal expansion,” $2.4 billion for “fish passage barrier removals,” $836 million for “four new hybrid-electric ferries,” and $150 million for “ultra-high-speed rail.”

Washington is only a blue state because of Seattle and Olympia. Outside of the cities, it’s Republican. The same can be said about Oregon, Maryland, and even New Jersey. Okay, New Jersey would be a lighter shade of purple. Still, not everyone has $50-60,000 lying around to blow on these uber-liberal luxuries. Second, it’s not green. How do we dispense the spent electric car batteries? Also, what charges them? It’s not like there are energy genies in the charging ports. Burning fossil fuels is what keeps electric cars going.