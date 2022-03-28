The Home Depot Has Gone Woke, But There's a Catch

When I first heard that Home Depot was going ‘woke,’ I was hoping they’d return to their senses and do a quick U-turn. This is a home improvement store. No one goes here to be yelled about white supremacy and privilege. If anything, all it would do is help Lowe’s. Yet, here’s the catch. It’s not an of the US-based stores that are doing this. It’s the Canadian division that’s engaging in this nonsense. Super white Canadians are trying to lecture other white Canadians about white privilege…at Home Depot. Right, because that’s what’s going through everyone’s minds when shopping for home supplies (via NY Post):

A Canadian branch of Home Depot sparked outrage after it posted a notice to employees about the benefits of “white privilege” and included a checklist for those who are “white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied, and heterosexual.” The notice, which is titled “Leading Practices — Unpacking privilege,” was posted in an employee lounge at a Home Depot in Calgary, Alberta. A spokeswoman from Home Depot’s US headquarters confirmed to The Post that the white privilege notice was material from its Canadian division. She said it hadn’t been approved by the company’s diversity and inclusion department. The flyer had a Home Depot logo at the top. The Canadian staffers who were apparently given the learning material were encouraged to acknowledge “societal privileges that benefit white people beyond what is commonly experienced by people of colour under the same social, political, and economic circumstances.” Workers at the Home Depot branch were also urged to discuss their “white privilege” while being told that “the word ‘white’ creates discomfort — especially when individuals are not used to being defined or described by their race.” Hoping to celebrate Christmas? The flyer says: “If you can expect time off from work to celebrate your religious holidays, you have Christian privilege.”

Yikes. Also, if you think the police are there to serve and protect, you have white privilege. How many anti-police initiatives have been torpedoed by black voters? Too many. Minneapolis, the epicenter for the George Floyd case and the 2020 summer riots in the US, recently killed a ballot initiative that was back by the ‘defund the police’ crowd. Black voters in the city said ‘no.’ This is part of the overall lefty mindset which is they will rush headlong into spaces where their agenda really doesn’t fit. It doesn’t matter. They want to be annoying and disruptive. They will make you care.

That’s all this is. Home improvement and white supremacy lectures don’t mix at all, but they will attempt to annoy you while shopping for new paint. If it’s not that, You might witness an exorcism being performed. Yeah, strange things happen while shopping for supplies to fix your house.