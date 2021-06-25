Friday Fun: Here's One Activity That Should Never Be Performed in the Lumber Aisle of Home Depot

Well, it wasn't any weird sex act stuff. There were no Hunter Biden escapades, but this is a rather random location to perform this religious act—and in the lumber section, no less.

The whole story is just odd. We're not mocking religion here. There's evil in the world, but performing an exorcism in a home improvement store is just not the venue to do this sort of thing. Yes, the cops will be called. This all occurred at a local Home Depot in Pennsylvania. We don't know why this was chosen, what transpired, but it was obviously enough of a ruckus to have the Father Merrin wannabe crew escorted from the premises (via NY Post):

Pennsylvania police claim they were called to a Home Depot on a report of “disorderly people having an exorcism” in the lumber aisle. The exorcism was for the dead trees and the would-be wood exorcists were escorted out of the building, according to a now-viral post from the Dickson City Police Department. The incident was described in only 27 words, part of a long list of the small-town department’s daily log of calls – but the post has drawn attention due its bizarre quality and had been shared more than 550 times as of Thursday.

Two people were removed from a Pennsylvania Home Depot for conducting an 'exorcism' for the dead trees in the lumber aisle https://t.co/yQDPZjBRgu #10TV — 10TV (@10TV) June 24, 2021

HOME DEPOT "EXORCISM": Two people were removed from a Home Depot in Lackawanna County after conducting an "exorcism," according to Dickson City Police. https://t.co/BONgwnA2cF — WNEP (@WNEP) June 24, 2021

Two people were involved. No charges were filed. Prank? Maybe, but we're a nation of over 330 million people. Not all of us are sane.

H/T Mary Chastain