Trump to Hillary Clinton: I'm Suing the Hell Out of You for Peddling the Russian Collusion Hoax

I don’t know if this is going to be successful, but I do wish Donald Trump the best.

The former president has slapped Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee with a lawsuit for peddling the Russian collusion hoax that hamstrung his presidency and derailed his 2020 re-election bid. The two impeachments were deadly to his administration. The non-stop fake news stories about this collusion plot that never happened were also beyond ridiculous. I’ve never seen so many ‘bombshell’ stories crumble within hours of publication due to lack of evidence. There was never any concrete evidence of Russian collusion—none. Now, we have reports that Hillary Clinton hired a tech firm to infiltrate the servers of Trump Tower and the Trump White House. That was the latest development from the Durham investigation that is looking into the origins of the Russian collusion probe that was started by anti-Trump actors at the Obama Department of Justice. The latter is a federal crime. The latter shows Trump was being spied on. Hillary Clinton funded the creation of the Steele Dossier. They bankrolled former MI6 spook Christopher Steele who only recycled and repackaged Russian disinformation. The dossier was a political opposition research project that was weaponized by the FBI to go after Trump—and the FBI knew this from day one. There was a plot against this president. That is a fact. Whether this case goes anywhere is an entirely different matter, but Trump is making a run for it anyway (via NY Post):

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a $24 million federal lawsuit alleging that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee launched a wide-ranging “unthinkable plot” in 2016 to smear him and his campaign as colluding with Russian officials. In the suit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, Trump claims the goal was to fabricate a scandal in an effort to “cripple” his bid for the presidency. “In the run up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot — one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” he says in the 108-page complaint. “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty.” […] The scheme was “conceived, coordinated and carried out by top-level officials at the Clinton Campaign and the DNC — including ‘the candidate’ herself — who attempted to shield her involvement behind a wall of third parties,” the suit says. In a footnote, the legal papers identified the Justice Department, the Office of the Inspector General, the four FISA applications and “Crossfire Hurricane” — the code name given to the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into possible links between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. […] Along with Clinton and the DNC, the lawsuit names as defendants former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, the law firm Perkins Coie, the research firm Fusion GPS, former FBI officials Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and Christopher Steele, the ex-British intelligence agent who authored dossier.

Donald Trump didn’t recognize the threat until it was too late. He’s not a DC guy. He was at a massive disadvantage when he first arrived. Did Trump know he had enemies? Sure—but I think he thought they were confined to the media, who he owned daily at pressers, and on Capitol Hill. I don’t think he expected government workers, the intelligence community, and DOJ officials, who were supposed to be somewhat apolitical, to be co-conspirators in this plot. The FBI was viewed as our nation’s preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency that exhibited the highest levels of professionalism and impartiality. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page destroyed that, along with the shoddy FISA warrants issued against former Trump campaign officials like Carter Page.

Trump spoke of the swamp but didn’t know the depth or the width of this toxic wasteland. It swallowed him up. He should be looking for revenge, and I’ll be cheering him on concerning any effort in that endeavor.