BOMBSHELL: Clinton Campaign Lawyers Paid Tech Company to Infiltrate Trump White House Servers

Remember the Durham probe? It’s a criminal investigation that was launched by then-Attorney General William Barr. It was supposed to get to the origins of the Russian collusion probe. As with any government investigation, it takes time, a lot of time. It also splinters into various off-shoots—which again increases the length of time of the probe. The amount of time has outlasted the Trump administration. To protect the effort and to ensure it would continue after the Trump White House, AG Barr gave former U.S Attorney John Durham special counsel status. It’s been under the radar for months. Now, we have a bombshell discovery which if true, means that someone could be going to jail. We now know why this is a criminal investigation after all. Durham’s efforts have unearthed a plot by Clinton campaign lawyers to infiltrate Trump tower and the servers of the Trump White House to tie the former president to the Russian collusion myth (via Fox News):

Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says. Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussman has pleaded not guilty. The indictment against Sussman says he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and held a meeting in which he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin. But Durham's filing on Feb. 11, in a section titled "Factual Background," reveals that Sussman "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign." Durham’s filing said Sussman’s "billing records reflect" that he "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations." […] Durham states that the internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for "had come to access and maintain dedicated servers" for the Executive Office of the President as "part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP." "Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump," Durham states.

The Senate must ask the @ODNIgov Avril Haines, former Deputy of @AmbRice46, who from NSA or any agency knew of this monitoring. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 12, 2022

Look, I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure this is a federal crime. Will anyone go to jail? We shall see. We saw how some of the principal actors at the Department of Justice merely got a slap on the wrist for their illegal FISA spy operations they initiated against former Trump campaign officials, specifically Carter Page.

While quite the revelation, watch this Durham investigation go under the radar for another deep dive that will probably last months. Still, this is progress, and it looks like they’re working all the angles to get the truth. The dirty Clintons were at it again. Keep at it, Mr. Durham.