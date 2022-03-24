MSNBC Op-Ed Slams Fitness As Being an Activity of the Far Right

The Left has a Nazi fetish. They have an unhealthy obsession with Adolf Hitler. Maybe it’s because they all secretly want to be him? After all, he built death camps, put people he hated into them, and systemically murdered them. It’s what liberals want to do with anyone with whom they disagree, so roughly half the country. Everything they hate is rooted in racism, sexism, misogyny, or Nazism. It’s the same old game, but it’s not reaching levels of mockery that we really haven’t approached yet. I have never seen an op-ed that argues that working out and exercising is akin to Nazism. It’s all here. Exercise is a far-right activity. You cannot make this up (via MSNBC):

It appears the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends to expand its decade-plus radicalization of physical mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports spaces. Earlier this month, researchers reported that a network of online “fascist fitness” chat groups on the encrypted platform Telegram are recruiting and radicalizing young men with neo-Nazi and white supremacist extremist ideologies. Initially lured with health tips and strategies for positive physical changes, new recruits are later invited to closed chat groups where far-right content is shared. Physical fitness has always been central to the far right. In “Mein Kampf,” Hitler fixated on boxing and jujitsu, believing they could help him create an army of millions whose aggressive spirit and impeccably trained bodies, combined with “fanatical love of the fatherland,” would do more for the German nation than any “mediocre” tactical weapons training. […] The intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength and competition. Physical fitness training, especially in combat sports, appeals to the far right for many reasons: fighters are trained to accept significant physical pain, to be “warriors,” and to embrace messaging around solidarity, heroism, and brotherhood. It’s championed as a tool to help fight the “coming race war” and the street battles that will precede it.

Of course, this is all threaded into the phantom existential threat we face from domestic terrorism. It’s a way for the Left to pivot from the fact that the nation has been attacked with much more frequency by radical Islamic terror groups. Remember, left-wingers, rationalize and marginalize these attacks because the perpetrators are Muslim. You cannot attack Muslims as a liberal despite the fact that this group also hate the two other cornerstones of the progressive base: women and gays. It’s why liberalism eventually eats its own. Just give it time.

We’ve stretched the boundaries of reality here to its greatest extent. I mean, exercise is now Nazism. Working out is…problematic. Is there anything other than whining like a little bitch that isn’t considered a far-right activity?