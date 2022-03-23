Liberal Media

CNN Legal Analyst Who Masturbated on Zoom Call Whines About GOP Attacks on KBJ’s Child Porn Cases

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Of all people, Jeffrey Toobin should not be talking about this—sit this one out, man. The fact that he remains the network’s legal analyst after his Zoom antics while at The New Yorker is beyond shameless. Toobin was caught masturbating in front of staffers of the magazine back in October of 2020. He was later fired by the publication. He went into the bunker for months but reappeared in June of 2021. Given what we’ve learned about CNN regarding Jeff Zucker’s undisclosed relationship with a top communications executive at the network which led to his resignation, the sexual misconduct allegation that was lobbed at Chris Cuomo before his firing, and the pedophiles that served as producers at the network explains how Toobin could find a life preserver here.

And here is, whining about the GOP attacks against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, and her record of being soft on child sex offenders. A lot of these cases involved child pornography and she gave the most lenient sentences possible. It’s not about the guidelines. She could have handed down sentences that would have sent these creeps away for years. We have the paper trail She didn’t. Why? Toobin really went there by saying these attacks play into the Q’Anon crowd. The CNN analyst lobbed this hand grenade after yesterday’s line of questioning (via NewsBusters):

Immediately following Hawley’s allotted time to question Jackson, CNN cut away with host Wolf Blitzer looking to Toobin for his take. “Republican Senator Josh Hawley trying to paint Judge Jackson as somehow sympathetic to child porn offenders,” Blitzer scoffed.

Toobin began by whining about how Hawley’s entire time slot was spent on a particular instance of Jackson openly showing sympathy for a child porn offender and suggested the Senator relished in talking about how heinous the crime was…

This has very little to do with Judge Jackson who, as has come out throughout the hearing today, is one of many judges who have found the sentencing guidelines in these child porn possession cases excessive.”

Perhaps the concerning takeaway is that “many judges” think “the sentencing guidelines” for pedophiles and child porn offenders are “excessive.”

Blitzer then looked to senior political correspondent Abby Philip who agreed with Toobin that Hawley was using a “dog whistle to the kind of QAnon-right.” She also insisted “the substance of the argument, as has been explained many times, don't really check out.”

Yeah, this is how you know there’s no real pivot for the Left. Unlike Antifa, Q’Anon is not really a thing. It’s the smallest sliver of the GOP, though if you watched CNN, you’d think that 85 percent of the party are followers. They’ve got nothing here. The problem is that it might not be enough to derail KBJ’s nomination.

