This is Kamala's Plan on How to Win Back Black Men

Last week former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm about losing the 2024 election against former president Donald Trump and berated black voters, specifically men, for failing to support Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the White House.
NEW: Former President Barack Obama says the "brothas" aren't turning out for Kamala Harris like they did for him.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 10, 2024
The comments from Obama came during an event at the University of Pittsburgh where Obama sounded the alarm on black voters.
"We have not yet seen the same kinds of… pic.twitter.com/v77CHcOv2A
The Democratic Party is panicking and today, Harris released a new agenda specifically targeted for black male voters. It includes the following:
(1) Providing 1 million loans that are fully forgivable to Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business.
(2) Championing education, training, and mentorship programs that help Black men get good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to become teachers.
(3) Supporting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so Black men who invest in and own these assets are protected.
(4) Launching a National Health Equity Initiative focused on Black Men that addresses sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer, and other health challenges that disproportionately impact them.
(5) Legalizing recreational marijuana and creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in this new industry.
The efforts from Harris and Obama aren't going over well.
Kamala's campaign led by David Plouffe and Stephanie Cutter deployed Barack Obama to lecture black men about supporting Kamala.— Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) October 14, 2024
DC-based journalists swooned.
Actual black men called it "whack" and former Obama officials called it "crazy...the absolute wrong thing to do" pic.twitter.com/XfdQ0nFGIE
Recommended
Black men are sick of being reduced to the expectation of thinking with our skin color.— Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) October 13, 2024
Kamala Harris has done NOTHING to earn our support, and Barack Obama cannot convince us otherwise. pic.twitter.com/QKV9mNqhyC
"When they send Barack Obama or anybody else out there to say, 'Oh, the brothers aren't standing for Kamala,' that's because Kamala is not standing for anybody."— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 11, 2024
— Florida Rep. Byron Donalds@ByronDonalds @LidiaNews pic.twitter.com/0fvG4hWrJf
Kamala Harris just introduced an agenda for Black men with 22 days left.— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 14, 2024
If the polling numbers were higher, there wouldn’t be an agenda for Black men.
Mind you, the agenda sucks. Looks like it was written overnight. Most likely was written overnight.https://t.co/FfdIfIIrxq
Join the conversation as a VIP Member