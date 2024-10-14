It's Happening: Trump to Hold Campaign Rally at Madison Square Garden
This is Kamala's Plan on How to Win Back Black Men

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 14, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Last week former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm about losing the 2024 election against former president Donald Trump and berated black voters, specifically men, for failing to support Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the White House. 

The Democratic Party is panicking and today, Harris released a new agenda specifically targeted for black male voters. It includes the following

(1) Providing 1 million loans that are fully forgivable to Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business.

(2) Championing education, training, and mentorship programs that help Black men get good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to become teachers.

(3) Supporting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so Black men who invest in and own these assets are protected.

(4) Launching a National Health Equity Initiative focused on Black Men that addresses sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer, and other health challenges that disproportionately impact them.

(5) Legalizing recreational marijuana and creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in this new industry.

The efforts from Harris and Obama aren't going over well. 

