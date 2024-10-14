This is Kamala's Plan on How to Win Back Black Men

Last week former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm about losing the 2024 election against former president Donald Trump and berated black voters, specifically men, for failing to support Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the White House.

NEW: Former President Barack Obama says the "brothas" aren't turning out for Kamala Harris like they did for him.



The comments from Obama came during an event at the University of Pittsburgh where Obama sounded the alarm on black voters.



"We have not yet seen the same kinds of… pic.twitter.com/v77CHcOv2A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 10, 2024

The Democratic Party is panicking and today, Harris released a new agenda specifically targeted for black male voters. It includes the following:

(1) Providing 1 million loans that are fully forgivable to Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business. (2) Championing education, training, and mentorship programs that help Black men get good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to become teachers. (3) Supporting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so Black men who invest in and own these assets are protected. (4) Launching a National Health Equity Initiative focused on Black Men that addresses sickle cell disease, diabetes, mental health, prostate cancer, and other health challenges that disproportionately impact them. (5) Legalizing recreational marijuana and creating opportunities for Black Americans to succeed in this new industry.

The efforts from Harris and Obama aren't going over well.

Kamala's campaign led by David Plouffe and Stephanie Cutter deployed Barack Obama to lecture black men about supporting Kamala.



DC-based journalists swooned.



Actual black men called it "whack" and former Obama officials called it "crazy...the absolute wrong thing to do" pic.twitter.com/XfdQ0nFGIE — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) October 14, 2024

Black men are sick of being reduced to the expectation of thinking with our skin color.



Kamala Harris has done NOTHING to earn our support, and Barack Obama cannot convince us otherwise. pic.twitter.com/QKV9mNqhyC — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) October 13, 2024

"When they send Barack Obama or anybody else out there to say, 'Oh, the brothers aren't standing for Kamala,' that's because Kamala is not standing for anybody."



— Florida Rep. Byron Donalds@ByronDonalds @LidiaNews pic.twitter.com/0fvG4hWrJf — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 11, 2024